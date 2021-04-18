The African Children’s Feeding Scheme

Bertha Magoge, Executive Director of ACFS Community Education on the effects the pandemic has had on feeding the needy. The African Children’s Feeding Scheme (ACFS) is a non-profit organisation in Johannesburg, believes that “saving children from a long disadvantage of poor nutrition and health is a calling”. In addition to feeding marginalised children, it also provides multi-needs interventions in nutrition and health assessments and literacy.