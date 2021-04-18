Off to jail if you neglect your tax affairs

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Ramaphosa lambasts media report on FS ‘dubious tender’ complaint against him The Star reported this week that the Free State education department awarded a tender to Ramaphosa’s former company Shanduka to bu... 18 April 2021 11:13 AM
‘We have failed Lufuno’ – Deputy Minister in the Presidency Siweya Lufuno Mavhunga was laid to rest in Limpopo on Saturday after she completed suicide following a bullying incident outside the Mbwi... 18 April 2021 8:44 AM
You could end up in Jail for neglecting your tax returns Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse reflects on the new amendment to the Tax Administration Act. 18 April 2021 8:22 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Off to jail if you neglect your tax affairs

Off to jail if you neglect your tax affairs

18 April 2021 8:21 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to make of The new amendment to the Tax Administration Act is now in place giving SARS the power to put you in jail if you are negligent with your tax return.


Defend Our Democracy

18 April 2021 10:04 AM

Rev Frank Chikane on the online rally this afternoon calling on pledge to respect and uphold the decision of the Constitutional Court in relation to the case of former President Zuma, irrespective of its outcome.

Understanding Bullies and Bullying.

18 April 2021 9:48 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the mentality of Bullies, this after several cases of bullying at schools, which one of them led to the unfortunate passing of Lufuno Mavhungu, A grade 10 Limpopo schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.

Profiling Terry Tselane

18 April 2021 9:34 AM

Executive Chairman of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa,  Former Vice Chair of the Independent Electoral Commission, Terry Tselane on his activism, thoughts on the upcoming elections, his toughest political opponent as an electoral commissioner and on his ambitions to become the chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission.

Film review: Nomadland.

18 April 2021 8:40 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmund reviews Nomadland, a 2020 American drama film written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloé Zhao. It stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her hometown of Empire, Nevada, after her husband dies and the sole industry closes down, to be "houseless" and travel around the United States.

City Juburg's proposed Recycling levy tariff changes.

18 April 2021 8:20 AM

MMC for environment and infrastructure services department (EISD), Mpho Moerane for clarity on The City of Johannesburg's proposed introduction of a ‘recycling levy’ as part of its 2021/2022 tariff changes. 

The African Children’s Feeding Scheme

18 April 2021 8:15 AM

Bertha Magoge, Executive Director of ACFS Community Education on the effects the pandemic has had on feeding the needy. The African Children’s Feeding Scheme (ACFS) is a non-profit organisation in Johannesburg, believes that “saving children from a long disadvantage of poor nutrition and health is a calling”. In addition to feeding marginalised children, it also provides multi-needs interventions in nutrition and health assessments and literacy.

Snorkelling

18 April 2021 7:30 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary is joined by Surfer & Snorkel Enthusiast Founder of Tidal Tao, Michy Morris for more about snorkelling, who can partake and exploring the world of the little mermaid in safety.

Reducing abdominal fat

18 April 2021 6:44 AM

Dietician and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma on how to go about reducing abdominal fat and on some of the myth around it

 

Collectors Treasury Bookstore.

17 April 2021 10:08 AM

Managing Director of Collectors Treasury, Geoff Klass on a profile of the Collectors Treasury Bookstore, which is said to have the Largest used books collection in the Southern hemisphere with 2 million books, Geoff speak on what to expect at this Joburg Independent store with piles & floor-to-ceiling shelves of second-hand, antique & collectible books.

