Defend Our Democracy

Rev Frank Chikane on the online rally this afternoon calling on pledge to respect and uphold the decision of the Constitutional Court in relation to the case of former President Zuma, irrespective of its outcome.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the mentality of Bullies, this after several cases of bullying at schools, which one of them led to the unfortunate passing of Lufuno Mavhungu, A grade 10 Limpopo schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Executive Chairman of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa, Former Vice Chair of the Independent Electoral Commission, Terry Tselane on his activism, thoughts on the upcoming elections, his toughest political opponent as an electoral commissioner and on his ambitions to become the chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmund reviews Nomadland, a 2020 American drama film written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloé Zhao. It stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her hometown of Empire, Nevada, after her husband dies and the sole industry closes down, to be "houseless" and travel around the United States.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to make of The new amendment to the Tax Administration Act is now in place giving SARS the power to put you in jail if you are negligent with your tax return.LISTEN TO PODCAST
MMC for environment and infrastructure services department (EISD), Mpho Moerane for clarity on The City of Johannesburg's proposed introduction of a ‘recycling levy’ as part of its 2021/2022 tariff changes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bertha Magoge, Executive Director of ACFS Community Education on the effects the pandemic has had on feeding the needy. The African Children’s Feeding Scheme (ACFS) is a non-profit organisation in Johannesburg, believes that “saving children from a long disadvantage of poor nutrition and health is a calling”. In addition to feeding marginalised children, it also provides multi-needs interventions in nutrition and health assessments and literacy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary is joined by Surfer & Snorkel Enthusiast Founder of Tidal Tao, Michy Morris for more about snorkelling, who can partake and exploring the world of the little mermaid in safety.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dietician and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma on how to go about reducing abdominal fat and on some of the myth around it
Managing Director of Collectors Treasury, Geoff Klass on a profile of the Collectors Treasury Bookstore, which is said to have the Largest used books collection in the Southern hemisphere with 2 million books, Geoff speak on what to expect at this Joburg Independent store with piles & floor-to-ceiling shelves of second-hand, antique & collectible books.LISTEN TO PODCAST