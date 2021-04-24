Standard ways to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
[LISTEN] 'Covid-19 disrupted programmes worldwide' Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says WHO reported that 70 national vaccinations were suspended in 60 countries. 24 April 2021 10:44 AM
South Africa records 1,637 Covid-19 infections The Health Department says 71 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus. 24 April 2021 7:35 AM
NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK. 23 April 2021 1:02 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Standard ways to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Standard ways to celebrate Mother’s Day.

24 April 2021 8:15 AM

Anna Trapido, Chef, Author and Food Anthropologist takes a look at 2 standard ways to celebrate Mother’s Day and reviews Fatima Sydow Cooks (Human & Rousseau). 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Book Review: By the Fading Light - Ashraf Kagee.

24 April 2021 10:09 AM

Psychologist, Academic and Author of By the Fading Light, Ashraf Kagee reviews his book The Fading Light which is set in Salt River in the shadow of the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960. It focuses on the lives of three young boys and how they come to confront an awful truth.

Audio description tech helping the visually impaired make sense of films.

24 April 2021 9:55 AM

Shakila Maharaj, Founder of ShazaCin Accessible Media for more on audio description services and on how ShazaCin Accessible Media is using this technology to help visually impaired people to follow film and on their partnership with Netflix.

Getting a home ready for winter.

24 April 2021 9:42 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on How to Get a home ready for winter in your home.

The Power of Authors Conference

24 April 2021 9:29 AM

Monica Seeber, the founder of The Academic and Non-Fiction Authors’ Association of South Africa on their two-day international virtual conference on 29 and 30 April which is hosted in association with the Royal Norwegian Embassy and in partnership with the International Authors’ Forum, looking at the crucial role authors play, and have played, in bringing about change in society.

Initiative to nurture young music talent.

24 April 2021 9:14 AM

Addy Awofisayo, YouTube Content Partnerships for Sub-Saharan Africa and Ben Cashdan, Executive Director, Black Stripe Foundation for more on their program to nurture young music talent. The Triple M (Mzansi: Music to Heal - Music to Unite) have launched grant funding, training, and mentorship from South African organizations working to develop the local music industry, and provide opportunities in the areas of music, music production, and music technology.

The market around permanent makeup

24 April 2021 8:19 AM

Phiwe Mngadi, Founder of Plush Ari Studio on the story of she became a nail technician, how the industry has grown during the pandemic and the fuss around the permanent makeup.  

What to make of The Bajaj Qute

24 April 2021 8:05 AM

Motoring Journalist, Ernest Page on the VW advanced driving course experience, the all-new Compact SUV the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and on what to make of the most talked about car of the week The Bajaj Qute which happens to be SA's cheapest 'car'. 

African VaAfrican Vaccination Week in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.ccination Week in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

24 April 2021 7:44 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what to make of African Vaccination Week in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic and on what that means for Influenzas, HPV and childhood vaccines. 

How homeopathy can assist the body to fight flu.

24 April 2021 7:25 AM

Homeopathic practitioner, Dr Jacquelyn Schultz on how homeopathy can assist the body to fight flu and flu-like symptoms this winter season.

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors

Local

[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees

Local

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

Sport

[LISTEN] 'Covid-19 disrupted programmes worldwide'

Local

UK court sets strict bail conditions for Michael Lomas in Eskom R745m fraud case

24 April 2021 10:14 AM

New Bafana Bafana coach announcement postponed to next week

24 April 2021 9:24 AM

Mahumapelo’s supporters accuse IPC of failing to renew & rebuild ANC in the NW

24 April 2021 8:31 AM

