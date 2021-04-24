The Power of Authors Conference

Monica Seeber, the founder of The Academic and Non-Fiction Authors’ Association of South Africa on their two-day international virtual conference on 29 and 30 April which is hosted in association with the Royal Norwegian Embassy and in partnership with the International Authors’ Forum, looking at the crucial role authors play, and have played, in bringing about change in society.
Psychologist, Academic and Author of By the Fading Light, Ashraf Kagee reviews his book The Fading Light which is set in Salt River in the shadow of the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960. It focuses on the lives of three young boys and how they come to confront an awful truth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shakila Maharaj, Founder of ShazaCin Accessible Media for more on audio description services and on how ShazaCin Accessible Media is using this technology to help visually impaired people to follow film and on their partnership with Netflix.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on How to Get a home ready for winter in your home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Addy Awofisayo, YouTube Content Partnerships for Sub-Saharan Africa and Ben Cashdan, Executive Director, Black Stripe Foundation for more on their program to nurture young music talent. The Triple M (Mzansi: Music to Heal - Music to Unite) have launched grant funding, training, and mentorship from South African organizations working to develop the local music industry, and provide opportunities in the areas of music, music production, and music technology.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phiwe Mngadi, Founder of Plush Ari Studio on the story of she became a nail technician, how the industry has grown during the pandemic and the fuss around the permanent makeup.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Anna Trapido, Chef, Author and Food Anthropologist takes a look at 2 standard ways to celebrate Mother’s Day and reviews Fatima Sydow Cooks (Human & Rousseau).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Motoring Journalist, Ernest Page on the VW advanced driving course experience, the all-new Compact SUV the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and on what to make of the most talked about car of the week The Bajaj Qute which happens to be SA's cheapest 'car'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what to make of African Vaccination Week in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic and on what that means for Influenzas, HPV and childhood vaccines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Homeopathic practitioner, Dr Jacquelyn Schultz on how homeopathy can assist the body to fight flu and flu-like symptoms this winter season.LISTEN TO PODCAST