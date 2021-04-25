Youth Alive Sports Project.

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Things to know about life cover Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives scenarios to look at when taking life insurance. 25 April 2021 9:16 AM
South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 59 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus. 25 April 2021 7:47 AM
Tshegofatso Pule’s family welcomes JSE’s sacking of murder-accused Shoba The man accused of Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, was employed in the information technology division of the JSE. 24 April 2021 11:18 AM
View all Local
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Youth Alive Sports Project.

Youth Alive Sports Project.

25 April 2021 7:34 AM

Founder of Youth Alive Sports Project, Johannes Molepo on the work on this Diepsloot-based non-profit organisation, which recently scooped a community sports project of the year award at the gala dinner event hosted by the provincial Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation for their work which aims to raise awareness of challenges faced by a girl child in township sports, offers girls with Mentorship Programmes and further Promote maximum participation of girls in sport.  


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

SiBi featured on Apple Music Up Next

25 April 2021 10:02 AM

Alternative RnB Artist, SiBi on being the latest recipient of Apple Music’s Up Next program, a local version of their global emerging artist platform which launched last month. Up Next is Apple Music’s global artist programme geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. The announcement coincides with the release of SiBi’s five-track EP Riverside on which she pays homage to her birthplace, the Vaal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Advantages of Overconfident people.

25 April 2021 9:49 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how society tends to reward overconfident people, this after a recent study found that the overconfidence of upper-class individuals, even when they get it wrong is often rewarded and that overconfident types usually come from higher social classes. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Personal Finance bunny, Nicolette Mashile

25 April 2021 9:42 AM

Nicolette Mashile, founder of Financial Bunnies and a champion of personal-finance education on life story, the art of building wealth, her later book, the importance of teaching financial education to kids and on her future ventures. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA really in need of skilled water engineers?

25 April 2021 9:14 AM

Scientist specializing in water resource management at University of Free State, Prof Anthony Turton on what to make of Lindiwe Sisulu’s deployment of 24 Cuban engineers, assigned to the area of infrastructure maintenance and operation skills throughout the water value chain, from source to tap, the budget we is said to be around R65million per year. Prof Anthony Turton interrogates the idea that SA doesn’t have enough skilled water engineers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oscars 2021 Predictions (The 93rd Academy Awards).

25 April 2021 8:21 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds looks ahead to the 93rd Academy Awards will be handed out this evening, Gayle goes through predictions on who’s likely to get an Oscar to add to their trophy case.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Things you should know about life assurance.

25 April 2021 8:09 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on some of the things you should know about life assurance and helping us understand the complex financial products is a life assurance policy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Earth Day 2021.

25 April 2021 7:27 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Environmental Behaviour Change Practitioner & WWF-SASSI Manager Business Development Unit, Pavitray Pillay reflects on World Earth Day, where we are with the set objectives and on simple everyday things that South Africans can do to be kind to the planet. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Global Fitness Trends: Online Training.

25 April 2021 7:17 AM

Derek Archer, Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals takes a look at Global fitness trends which fitness professionals needs to consider in 2021 and on What makes an excellent online fitness professional.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review: By the Fading Light - Ashraf Kagee.

24 April 2021 10:09 AM

Psychologist, Academic and Author of By the Fading Light, Ashraf Kagee reviews his book The Fading Light which is set in Salt River in the shadow of the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960. It focuses on the lives of three young boys and how they come to confront an awful truth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees

Local

[LISTEN] 'Covid-19 disrupted programmes worldwide'

Local

Contralesa, health dept discuss COVID measures as winter initiation season nears

South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert

Local

EWN Highlights

Fauci: US will consider sending AZ vaccine to Covid-hit India

25 April 2021 6:57 PM

Duo arrested in Nyanga for robbing fast-food store

25 April 2021 6:28 PM

Fritz vows to bring issues affecting LGBTQIA+ community to the fore

25 April 2021 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA