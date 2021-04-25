Is SA really in need of skilled water engineers?

Scientist specializing in water resource management at University of Free State, Prof Anthony Turton on what to make of Lindiwe Sisulu’s deployment of 24 Cuban engineers, assigned to the area of infrastructure maintenance and operation skills throughout the water value chain, from source to tap, the budget we is said to be around R65million per year. Prof Anthony Turton interrogates the idea that SA doesn’t have enough skilled water engineers.