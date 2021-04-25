Social Advantages of Overconfident people.

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how society tends to reward overconfident people, this after a recent study found that the overconfidence of upper-class individuals, even when they get it wrong is often rewarded and that overconfident types usually come from higher social classes.
Alternative RnB Artist, SiBi on being the latest recipient of Apple Music's Up Next program, a local version of their global emerging artist platform which launched last month. Up Next is Apple Music's global artist programme geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. The announcement coincides with the release of SiBi's five-track EP Riverside on which she pays homage to her birthplace, the Vaal.
Nicolette Mashile, founder of Financial Bunnies and a champion of personal-finance education on life story, the art of building wealth, her later book, the importance of teaching financial education to kids and on her future ventures.
Scientist specializing in water resource management at University of Free State, Prof Anthony Turton on what to make of Lindiwe Sisulu's deployment of 24 Cuban engineers, assigned to the area of infrastructure maintenance and operation skills throughout the water value chain, from source to tap, the budget we is said to be around R65million per year. Prof Anthony Turton interrogates the idea that SA doesn't have enough skilled water engineers.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds looks ahead to the 93rd Academy Awards will be handed out this evening, Gayle goes through predictions on who's likely to get an Oscar to add to their trophy case.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on some of the things you should know about life assurance and helping us understand the complex financial products is a life assurance policy.
Founder of Youth Alive Sports Project, Johannes Molepo on the work on this Diepsloot-based non-profit organisation, which recently scooped a community sports project of the year award at the gala dinner event hosted by the provincial Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation for their work which aims to raise awareness of challenges faced by a girl child in township sports, offers girls with Mentorship Programmes and further Promote maximum participation of girls in sport.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Environmental Behaviour Change Practitioner & WWF-SASSI Manager Business Development Unit, Pavitray Pillay reflects on World Earth Day, where we are with the set objectives and on simple everyday things that South Africans can do to be kind to the planet.
Derek Archer, Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals takes a look at Global fitness trends which fitness professionals needs to consider in 2021 and on What makes an excellent online fitness professional.
Psychologist, Academic and Author of By the Fading Light, Ashraf Kagee reviews his book The Fading Light which is set in Salt River in the shadow of the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960. It focuses on the lives of three young boys and how they come to confront an awful truth.