The Saxon Hotel Reopening.

Prolilling Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe, a GP and the CEO of Quadcare Medical Centres and an LGBTQI rights activist. The Hammanskraal-raised Rakumakoe first started her private practice in Vryburg. Inspired to help provide accessible, dignified and quality healthcare to all, she launched Quadcare in 2019 with a consortium of investors. The group now operates an expanding network of primary healthcare clinics across Gauteng as well as a walk-in occupational health centre in Turffontein, Johannesburg. At the age of six, Dr Dulcy decided to go into medicine so that South Africans like her grandmother would not have to wait for hours to see a doctor. Now the CEO of 10 clinics in Gauteng, speaks on life and on her ambition to make healthcare affordable.

arrow_forward