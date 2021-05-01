Lauren Mooi, founder of Lauren Mooi Publishing reviews two true stories around gender based violence, titled “My Dark Passenger” and “Evil Beside Me” both published by Lauren Mooi Publishing.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane takes a look at the challenges of supporting a person who's on a sobriety journey, the pitfalls when one partner pursues sobriety and the other doesn't, and on the importance of communication during the sobriety journey.
Prolilling Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe, a GP and the CEO of Quadcare Medical Centres and an LGBTQI rights activist. The Hammanskraal-raised Rakumakoe first started her private practice in Vryburg. Inspired to help provide accessible, dignified and quality healthcare to all, she launched Quadcare in 2019 with a consortium of investors. The group now operates an expanding network of primary healthcare clinics across Gauteng as well as a walk-in occupational health centre in Turffontein, Johannesburg. At the age of six, Dr Dulcy decided to go into medicine so that South Africans like her grandmother would not have to wait for hours to see a doctor. Now the CEO of 10 clinics in Gauteng, speaks on life and on her ambition to make healthcare affordable.
Film Critic: Gayle Edmunds
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Guest: German More, MAMAS Alliance Fundraising Consultant
Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
Thomas Huffman, Archaeologist and Co-Author of Palaces of Stone: Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms:
Aviva Hanan, Owner of iPole Studio, Pole Dancing Classes on Pole Fitness and the health benefits of Pole dancing.
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za for more on the meaning of the strange home plumbing noises, such as dogs howling or whimpering, an orchestra in the toilet, or pipes that bang?
Dereck Sigamoney, MD of Labour Genie, on the future of the workplace and on How to make the hybrid workplace fair for all, with more people starting to go back to the office after sometime of working from home.