Electric vehicle sales, Renault’s new strategy & Volvo S60.

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
comment
info
comment
info
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa records 2,256 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 381,171 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 8 May 2021 6:41 AM
Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will: Prince Misuzulu Zulu recommended to be King Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu Zulu, be the next King of the Zulu nation. 7 May 2021 8:22 PM
'The ANC has to look at many reports as to why they have suspended Magashule' The African National Congress is bracing for a showdown at its national executive committee meeting this weekend. 7 May 2021 4:07 PM
View all Local
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
View all Business
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Electric vehicle sales, Renault’s new strategy & Volvo S60.

Electric vehicle sales, Renault’s new strategy & Volvo S60.

8 May 2021 7:47 AM

Resident Motoring Journalist, Ernest Paige takes a look at the latest around Electric vehicle sales, Renault’s new-model plans and their new global transformation strategy and a review of the Volvo S60. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Milestone in the development of effective malaria vaccine.

8 May 2021 7:13 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the milestone in the development of effective malaria vaccine, this after researchers in Germany have published an article confirming a breakthrough in vaccine research against Malaria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tips for exercising if you’re fasting.

8 May 2021 7:07 AM

Wardah Hartley, Fitness & Yoga Instructor from Fabufit Yoga on some tips for exercising if you’re fasting, for those keen to stay fit during Ramadaan? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Art of making dance music.

6 May 2021 5:14 AM

Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr. Sheldon Leal interrogates the art of making songs that makes people want to move, he reviews 3 songs from different generations and on why these songs remain a hit in dance scenes.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The challenges of supporting a person’s sobriety.

2 May 2021 10:11 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane takes a look at the challenges of supporting a person who’s on a sobriety journey, the pitfalls when one partner pursues sobriety and the other doesn’t, and on the importance of communication during the sobriety journey.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Behind the life of Dr. Dulcy Rakumakoe

2 May 2021 9:25 AM

Prolilling Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe, a GP and the CEO of Quadcare Medical Centres and an LGBTQI rights activist. The Hammanskraal-raised Rakumakoe first started her private practice in Vryburg. Inspired to help provide accessible, dignified and quality healthcare to all, she launched Quadcare in 2019 with a consortium of investors. The group now operates an expanding network of primary healthcare clinics across Gauteng as well as a walk-in occupational health centre in Turffontein, Johannesburg. At the age of six, Dr Dulcy decided to go into medicine so that South Africans like her grandmother would not have to wait for hours to see a doctor. Now the CEO of 10 clinics in Gauteng, speaks on life and on her ambition to make healthcare affordable.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review - Wrath of Man Directed by Guy Ritchie

2 May 2021 8:24 AM

Film Critic: Gayle Edmunds 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are your covered for a severe illness

2 May 2021 7:47 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acts of kindness - Channeling your CSI spend through the MAMAS

2 May 2021 7:29 AM

Guest: German More, MAMAS Alliance Fundraising Consultant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review: Palaces of Stone: Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms

2 May 2021 7:11 AM

Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist 

Thomas Huffman, Archaeologist and Co-Author of Palaces of Stone: Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms: 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will: Prince Misuzulu Zulu recommended to be King

Local

Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China

Local

'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired'

Local

EWN Highlights

SA records 67 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,256 new infections

8 May 2021 7:56 AM

India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day

8 May 2021 7:39 AM

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

8 May 2021 7:35 AM

