Electric vehicle sales, Renault’s new strategy & Volvo S60.

Resident Motoring Journalist, Ernest Paige takes a look at the latest around Electric vehicle sales, Renault’s new-model plans and their new global transformation strategy and a review of the Volvo S60.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the milestone in the development of effective malaria vaccine, this after researchers in Germany have published an article confirming a breakthrough in vaccine research against Malaria.
Wardah Hartley, Fitness & Yoga Instructor from Fabufit Yoga on some tips for exercising if you're fasting, for those keen to stay fit during Ramadaan?
Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr. Sheldon Leal interrogates the art of making songs that makes people want to move, he reviews 3 songs from different generations and on why these songs remain a hit in dance scenes.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane takes a look at the challenges of supporting a person who's on a sobriety journey, the pitfalls when one partner pursues sobriety and the other doesn't, and on the importance of communication during the sobriety journey.
Prolilling Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe, a GP and the CEO of Quadcare Medical Centres and an LGBTQI rights activist. The Hammanskraal-raised Rakumakoe first started her private practice in Vryburg. Inspired to help provide accessible, dignified and quality healthcare to all, she launched Quadcare in 2019 with a consortium of investors. The group now operates an expanding network of primary healthcare clinics across Gauteng as well as a walk-in occupational health centre in Turffontein, Johannesburg. At the age of six, Dr Dulcy decided to go into medicine so that South Africans like her grandmother would not have to wait for hours to see a doctor. Now the CEO of 10 clinics in Gauteng, speaks on life and on her ambition to make healthcare affordable.
Film Critic: Gayle Edmunds
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Guest: German More, MAMAS Alliance Fundraising Consultant
Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
Thomas Huffman, Archaeologist and Co-Author of Palaces of Stone: Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms: