UNHCR awareness campaign of tragedy in northern Mozambique.

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
National backlog in DNA forensic testing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vanessa Lynch - Executive Director at The Dna Project
Today at 16:20
Veteran actors club together to save the Hilton Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fiona Ramsay - Actress at Sabc 3 'Hard Copy'
Today at 16:40
Israel-Palestine conflict: What is happening in Israel right now?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 17:10
Sisonke vaccine project reaches nearly 19,000 health workers in single day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Today at 17:20
Alternate day schooling needs to stop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
[PRE-RECORD] Prosus announces intention to make voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45.4% of Naspers shares
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
SA Online Retail leaps to R30-billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - ESG Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Ombudsman for Banking Services - Annual Report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Ross McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ross McCulloch - Founder at Jack Black
Latest Local
The pandemic has shown the value of nurses in the healthcare system - Dr Nyoni University of the Free State senior researcher and lecturer Dr Champion Nyoni believes the future of nursing is bright. 12 May 2021 2:17 PM
Denosa seeks more support as union celebrates the International Nurses Day Spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo says some of the nurses have resigned without other offers because of depression. 12 May 2021 1:43 PM
'Government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years' DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis says Sars should have collected more than R5-million in tax returns from taxis. 12 May 2021 1:41 PM
View all Local
Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency. 12 May 2021 12:03 PM
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn. 11 May 2021 7:38 PM
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Wo... 11 May 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave' The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group). 11 May 2021 6:56 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:32 AM
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:28 AM
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:32 AM
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2021 8:28 AM
Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 11 May 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
UNHCR awareness campaign of tragedy in northern Mozambique.

UNHCR awareness campaign of tragedy in northern Mozambique.

8 May 2021 9:18 AM

Aziza Vawda - UNHCR Private Sector Partnerships Officer on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) awareness campaign about the humanitarian tragedy happening in northern Mozambique, following the scale of attacks staged by an insurgent group in Cabo Delgado in March this year. The UNHCR would like you to donate towards supporting those most in need- families that have been forcibly displaced.   


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Are South African men open to a polyamorous relationship?

9 May 2021 9:48 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane discusses why most men may struggle to share their wives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Behind the life of Soul City's Founder, Heartlines CEO, and author Dr. Garth Japhet

9 May 2021 9:21 AM

Soul City's Founder, Heartlines CEO, and author, Dr. Garth Japhet gave insight on his book 'Like water is for Fish: The power of story in our lives', his life as a doctor, and the inspiration behind popular soap opera 'Soul City'. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: Love Sarah

9 May 2021 8:12 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds provides a review on the movie "love Sarah' directed by Eliza Schroeder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed power ship deal

9 May 2021 8:03 AM

Green Connection strategic lead, Liz McDaid discussed why the organisation is asking parliament for public hearings before the deal to supply emergency power from floating power ships goes ahead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Which pension plan should you choose?

9 May 2021 7:42 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse discusses the two pension plan options when people are looking into retirement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lifting dreams Soweto

9 May 2021 7:32 AM

Founder of 'Lifting dreams Soweto' spoke of the inspiration behind his organisation which offers free weightlifting training to keep young people out of trouble and preoccupied in the afternoons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two Oceans Aquarium assists SANCCOB with the release of rehabilitated cormorants

9 May 2021 7:13 AM

The research manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, Dr. Katta Ludynia, and CSI & Nature Conservationist discuss the assistance SANCCOB has been receiving when it comes to the release of rehabilitated cormorant chicks to Robben Island.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There is a low number of diverse registered donors.

9 May 2021 6:44 AM

Head Of Department of communication at DKMS Afrika, Palesa Mokomele discusses the low number of registered donors from people of colour when it comes to bone marrow and how a bigger stem cell database could assist many who may be in need.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review: Women in Solitary by Shanthini Naidoo.

8 May 2021 10:08 AM

Shanthini Naidoo, Former Sunday Times journalist & Author of Women in Solitary on the inspiration behind her book Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid, a story of heroic women’s refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969, their brutal detention and how they picked up their lives afterwards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Time to inspect the structure of your Deck.

8 May 2021 9:44 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the importance of inspecting the structure of your deck before it becomes a safety hazard for you and your family.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years'

Local

Denosa seeks more support as union celebrates the International Nurses Day

Local

Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

30% of South Africans hesitant to take COVID vaccine over side effects - survey

12 May 2021 3:47 PM

Funeral parlour owners' threat to shut down Home Affairs ends in no-show

12 May 2021 3:17 PM

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President David Mabuza's Q&A in Parliament

12 May 2021 3:03 PM

