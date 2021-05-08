UNHRC awareness campaign of tragedy in northern Mozambique.

Aziza Vawda - UNHCR Private Sector Partnerships Officer on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) awareness campaign about the humanitarian tragedy happening in northern Mozambique, following the scale of attacks staged by an insurgent group in Cabo Delgado in March this year. The UNHCR would like you to donate towards supporting those most in need- families that have been forcibly displaced.