Streaming services Investment in African Content.

Independent TV critic, writer and journalist, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of MultiChoice's online streaming platform Showmax endeavour in investing in the production of its own local content for African audiences as it competes for their attention against Netflix on the continent.
Shanthini Naidoo, Former Sunday Times journalist & Author of Women in Solitary on the inspiration behind her book Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid, a story of heroic women's refusal to testify in the 'Trial of 22' in 1969, their brutal detention and how they picked up their lives afterwards.
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the importance of inspecting the structure of your deck before it becomes a safety hazard for you and your family.
Aziza Vawda - UNHCR Private Sector Partnerships Officer on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) awareness campaign about the humanitarian tragedy happening in northern Mozambique, following the scale of attacks staged by an insurgent group in Cabo Delgado in March this year. The UNHCR would like you to donate towards supporting those most in need- families that have been forcibly displaced.
Violet Maila, Project Manager at The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) on the details around their invites to all music creators operating in South Africa to participate in the recently launched nationwide Revenue Streams for African Musicians (RSFAM) project which is aimed at guiding African music professionals to earn more income from their works.
Lethabo Mokoena, Director of Walk fresh Shoe & Sneaker Cleaning services for more on this boutique sneaker cleaning and shoe-care service which is said to be providing the best sneaker cleaning, suede/nubuck refurbishing and maintenance, shoe shining and Repairing services for all footwear brands, makes and materials.
Melissa Delport, Photographer, Health Coach, Author on a Recipe for a perfect Mother’s day Quiche from her latest book ‘Heal – begin with food’
Resident Motoring Journalist, Ernest Paige takes a look at the latest around Electric vehicle sales, Renault's new-model plans and their new global transformation strategy and a review of the Volvo S60.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the milestone in the development of effective malaria vaccine, this after researchers in Germany have published an article confirming a breakthrough in vaccine research against Malaria.
Wardah Hartley, Fitness & Yoga Instructor from Fabufit Yoga on some tips for exercising if you're fasting, for those keen to stay fit during Ramadaan?