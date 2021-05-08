Streaming services Investment in African Content.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
High efficacy in malaria vaccine hailed as a breakthrough Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile explains how the vaccine will be administered and why it's a breakthrough. 8 May 2021 8:20 AM
South Africa records 2,256 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 381,171 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 8 May 2021 6:41 AM
Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will: Prince Misuzulu Zulu recommended to be King Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu Zulu, be the next King of the Zulu nation. 7 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Local
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
View all Business
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Streaming services Investment in African Content.

Streaming services Investment in African Content.

8 May 2021 9:35 AM

Independent TV critic, writer and journalist, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of MultiChoice's online streaming platform Showmax endeavour in investing in the production of its own local content for African audiences as it competes for their attention against Netflix on the continent. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Book Review: Women in Solitary by Shanthini Naidoo.

8 May 2021 10:08 AM

Shanthini Naidoo, Former Sunday Times journalist & Author of Women in Solitary on the inspiration behind her book Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid, a story of heroic women’s refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969, their brutal detention and how they picked up their lives afterwards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Time to inspect the structure of your Deck.

8 May 2021 9:44 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the importance of inspecting the structure of your deck before it becomes a safety hazard for you and your family.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UNHRC awareness campaign of tragedy in northern Mozambique.

8 May 2021 9:18 AM

Aziza Vawda - UNHCR Private Sector Partnerships Officer on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) awareness campaign about the humanitarian tragedy happening in northern Mozambique, following the scale of attacks staged by an insurgent group in Cabo Delgado in March this year. The UNHCR would like you to donate towards supporting those most in need- families that have been forcibly displaced.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA music creators invited to participate in revenue streams initiative.

8 May 2021 8:53 AM

Violet Maila, Project Manager at The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) on the details around their invites to all music creators operating in South Africa to participate in the recently launched nationwide Revenue Streams for African Musicians (RSFAM) project which is aimed at guiding African music professionals to earn more income from their works.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Walk Fresh Shoe & Sneaker Cleaning services

8 May 2021 8:24 AM

Lethabo Mokoena, Director of Walk fresh Shoe & Sneaker Cleaning services for more on this boutique sneaker cleaning and shoe-care service which is said to be providing the best sneaker cleaning, suede/nubuck refurbishing and maintenance, shoe shining and Repairing services for all footwear brands, makes and materials.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recipe for a perfect Mother’s Day Quiche.

8 May 2021 8:20 AM

Melissa Delport, Photographer, Health Coach, Author on a Recipe for a perfect Mother’s day Quiche from her latest book ‘Heal – begin with food’

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electric vehicle sales, Renault’s new strategy & Volvo S60.

8 May 2021 7:47 AM

Resident Motoring Journalist, Ernest Paige takes a look at the latest around Electric vehicle sales, Renault’s new-model plans and their new global transformation strategy and a review of the Volvo S60. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Milestone in the development of effective malaria vaccine.

8 May 2021 7:13 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the milestone in the development of effective malaria vaccine, this after researchers in Germany have published an article confirming a breakthrough in vaccine research against Malaria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tips for exercising if you’re fasting.

8 May 2021 7:07 AM

Wardah Hartley, Fitness & Yoga Instructor from Fabufit Yoga on some tips for exercising if you’re fasting, for those keen to stay fit during Ramadaan? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will: Prince Misuzulu Zulu recommended to be King

Local

Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China

Local

'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired'

Local

Makhura warns against complacency as Gauteng sees spike in COVID-19 cases

8 May 2021 10:25 AM

NICD to continue long COVID study for another year

8 May 2021 10:12 AM

Lesufi disappointed over alleged racism incident at Northriding school

8 May 2021 9:13 AM

