There is a low number of diverse registered donors.

Head Of Department of communication at DKMS Afrika, Palesa Mokomele discusses the low number of registered donors from people of colour when it comes to bone marrow and how a bigger stem cell database could assist many who may be in need.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds provides a review on the movie "love Sarah' directed by Eliza Schroeder.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Green Connection strategic lead, Liz McDaid discussed why the organisation is asking parliament for public hearings before the deal to supply emergency power from floating power ships goes ahead.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse discusses the two pension plan options when people are looking into retirement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of 'Lifting dreams Soweto' spoke of the inspiration behind his organisation which offers free weightlifting training to keep young people out of trouble and preoccupied in the afternoons.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The research manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, Dr. Katta Ludynia, and CSI & Nature Conservationist discuss the assistance SANCCOB has been receiving when it comes to the release of rehabilitated cormorant chicks to Robben Island.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shanthini Naidoo, Former Sunday Times journalist & Author of Women in Solitary on the inspiration behind her book Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid, a story of heroic women’s refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969, their brutal detention and how they picked up their lives afterwards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the importance of inspecting the structure of your deck before it becomes a safety hazard for you and your family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Independent TV critic, writer and journalist, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of MultiChoice's online streaming platform Showmax endeavour in investing in the production of its own local content for African audiences as it competes for their attention against Netflix on the continent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aziza Vawda - UNHCR Private Sector Partnerships Officer on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) awareness campaign about the humanitarian tragedy happening in northern Mozambique, following the scale of attacks staged by an insurgent group in Cabo Delgado in March this year. The UNHCR would like you to donate towards supporting those most in need- families that have been forcibly displaced.LISTEN TO PODCAST