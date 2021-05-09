Film review: Love Sarah

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
South Africa records 2,191 Covid-19 new cases The Health Department says 382,480 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 9 May 2021 7:49 AM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
Lesufi disappointed over alleged racism incident at Northriding school Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Northriding Secondary School on Friday following an altercation between a white t... 8 May 2021 9:13 AM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix. 8 May 2021 11:11 AM
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Film review: Love Sarah

Film review: Love Sarah

9 May 2021 8:12 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds provides a review on the movie "love Sarah' directed by Eliza Schroeder.


Environmental group calls for public hearings on proposed power ship deal

9 May 2021 8:03 AM

Green Connection strategic lead, Liz McDaid discussed why the organisation is asking parliament for public hearings before the deal to supply emergency power from floating power ships goes ahead.

Which pension plan should you choose?

9 May 2021 7:42 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse discusses the two pension plan options when people are looking into retirement.

Lifting dreams Soweto

9 May 2021 7:32 AM

Founder of 'Lifting dreams Soweto' spoke of the inspiration behind his organisation which offers free weightlifting training to keep young people out of trouble and preoccupied in the afternoons.

Two Oceans Aquarium assists SANCCOB with the release of rehabilitated cormorants

9 May 2021 7:13 AM

The research manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, Dr. Katta Ludynia, and CSI & Nature Conservationist discuss the assistance SANCCOB has been receiving when it comes to the release of rehabilitated cormorant chicks to Robben Island.

There is a low number of diverse registered donors.

9 May 2021 6:44 AM

Head Of Department of communication at DKMS Afrika, Palesa Mokomele discusses the low number of registered donors from people of colour when it comes to bone marrow and how a bigger stem cell database could assist many who may be in need.

Book Review: Women in Solitary by Shanthini Naidoo.

8 May 2021 10:08 AM

Shanthini Naidoo, Former Sunday Times journalist & Author of Women in Solitary on the inspiration behind her book Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid, a story of heroic women’s refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969, their brutal detention and how they picked up their lives afterwards.

Time to inspect the structure of your Deck.

8 May 2021 9:44 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the importance of inspecting the structure of your deck before it becomes a safety hazard for you and your family.

Streaming services Investment in African Content.

8 May 2021 9:35 AM

Independent TV critic, writer and journalist, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of MultiChoice's online streaming platform Showmax endeavour in investing in the production of its own local content for African audiences as it competes for their attention against Netflix on the continent. 

UNHRC awareness campaign of tragedy in northern Mozambique.

8 May 2021 9:18 AM

Aziza Vawda - UNHCR Private Sector Partnerships Officer on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) awareness campaign about the humanitarian tragedy happening in northern Mozambique, following the scale of attacks staged by an insurgent group in Cabo Delgado in March this year. The UNHCR would like you to donate towards supporting those most in need- families that have been forcibly displaced.   

Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China

Local

Lesufi disappointed over alleged racism incident at Northriding school

Local

Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting

Politics Local

Lotto Results: Saturday, 8 May 2021

9 May 2021 8:38 AM

An unhappy Magashule calls for review of decision to suspend him

9 May 2021 8:27 AM

Death toll rises to 50 from blasts near Afghan girls school

9 May 2021 8:18 AM

