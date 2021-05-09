Are South African men open to a polyamorous relationship?

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane discusses why most men may struggle to share their wives.
Soul City's Founder, Heartlines CEO, and author, Dr. Garth Japhet gave insight on his book 'Like water is for Fish: The power of story in our lives', his life as a doctor, and the inspiration behind popular soap opera 'Soul City'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds provides a review on the movie "love Sarah' directed by Eliza Schroeder.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Green Connection strategic lead, Liz McDaid discussed why the organisation is asking parliament for public hearings before the deal to supply emergency power from floating power ships goes ahead.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse discusses the two pension plan options when people are looking into retirement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of 'Lifting dreams Soweto' spoke of the inspiration behind his organisation which offers free weightlifting training to keep young people out of trouble and preoccupied in the afternoons.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The research manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, Dr. Katta Ludynia, and CSI & Nature Conservationist discuss the assistance SANCCOB has been receiving when it comes to the release of rehabilitated cormorant chicks to Robben Island.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head Of Department of communication at DKMS Afrika, Palesa Mokomele discusses the low number of registered donors from people of colour when it comes to bone marrow and how a bigger stem cell database could assist many who may be in need.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shanthini Naidoo, Former Sunday Times journalist & Author of Women in Solitary on the inspiration behind her book Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid, a story of heroic women’s refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969, their brutal detention and how they picked up their lives afterwards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the importance of inspecting the structure of your deck before it becomes a safety hazard for you and your family.LISTEN TO PODCAST