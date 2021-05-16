Unit Trusts 101

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner gives the lowdown on all you need to know about investing in Unit Trusts
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane discusses why most men may struggle to share their wives.
Dr Sindiwe Magona is an author, storyteller, motivational speaker, poet, playwright and actor. She has received numerous literary awards as well as awards in recognition of her work around women's issues, the plight of children, and the fight against apartheid and racism.
'I Am All Girls' follows two detectives as they embark on a justice-seeking journey to bring down the heads of a child trafficking ring.
Chairperson of Unity Forum for Family Practitioners, Dr Norman Mabasa takes a look at the country's preparations for the next phase, the progress made in vaccinating healthcare workers through the Sisonke implementation study and on how the Electronic Vaccine Data System has been received by the public
Ubuntu4All is shaping and equipping the youth for a better future, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Ubuntu4All spokesperson, Burt Elliot
By the stroke of a legislative pen, a list of iconic and in some cases endangered wild animals can now be manipulated as farming stock. What happens next is anyone's guess. Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist along with Environmental Journalist, Dr. Don Pinnock for more on this.
Lulubel Fitness is private training that is cardiovascular based, strength, core, boxing as well as HIIT workouts. She trains her clients in the comfort of their own home, office or where they work from. Before the covid-19 pandemic, she would meet clients at their workplace and they would take an hour out of their work day to exercise.
When looking to give your kitchen a revamp should you paint kitchen cupboards yourself or hire a professional sprayer? Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za answers this question
Earlier this week the Crypto market plummeted after Tesla announced that it will no longer accept bitcoin for car purchases, for more on what this all means and on what the future holds for Bitcoin, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Editor at Large at Mybroadband, Jan Vermeulen