Career as a Water Sommelier & Food & Water Paring.

South Africa’s 1st Certified Water Sommelier, Candice Jansen, on the idea of Fine water and a better understanding the world of Water Sommeliers and how they are changing perceptions around the taste of water.
DJ Kenzhero profiles some of Africa’s great musicians of all time and interrogates what made them legendary ahead of Africa Day.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the attributes of an authentic apology, the role ego plays in apologizing and on what to make of forced apologies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chef, Author, Tv host & Business woman, Siba Mtongana has enticed both local and international viewers with her TV show Siba's Table, which is broadcast on Food Network in more than 130 countries around the world. Her cookbook, Welcome to My Table, is a bestseller, she recently launched another recipe book targeted at kids, and she shares her busy life, she's mom to four young children. And if that's not enough, Mtongana recently opened Siba The Restaurant, a pop-up collaboration with Sun International Table Bay hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Siba’s success story was used as a case study by Havard Business school last year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds looks back at some of the winners from yesterday’s SAFTA’s 2021 award ceremony.
Guest: Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties on Semigration trends in South Africa, this after their report showed that nearly 15% of homeowners who sold and bought homes in the three years leading up to 2020 have moved from cities to smaller towns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner for a better understanding of the benefits of an endowment policies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Bloch, Director and Producer of the Sounds of Celebration concert for more on the work of the Education Africa and on what expect from the Sounds of Celebration virtual concert which takes place this afternoon.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and MMC for environment and infrastructure services department, Mpho Moerane on the way forward to the proposed Recycling levy in JHB and the City’s plan to empower reclaimers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CA, Dietician and Fitness Junky, Fulufhelo Siphuma interrogates some of the myths related to nutrition that we need to be put to rest. Fulufhelo gives her take on the perceptions around calories, High fat foods being unhealthy, Supplements and Carbs make you gain weight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Literature enthusiast & Founder of The Johannesburg Book Club, Phumeza Mlokoti on the state of African Literature and reviews All Gomorrahs Are The Same - Thenjiwe Mswane and The Black Girl’s Guide to Corporate South Africa - Lindelwa Skenjana.LISTEN TO PODCAST