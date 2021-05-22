The Johannesburg Book Club

Chef, Author, Tv host & Business woman, Siba Mtongana has enticed both local and international viewers with her TV show Siba's Table, which is broadcast on Food Network in more than 130 countries around the world. Her cookbook, Welcome to My Table, is a bestseller, she recently launched another recipe book targeted at kids, and she shares her busy life, she's mom to four young children. And if that's not enough, Mtongana recently opened Siba The Restaurant, a pop-up collaboration with Sun International Table Bay hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Siba’s success story was used as a case study by Havard Business school last year.

