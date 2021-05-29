The Olive Branch Therapy Centre

Danielle Masters, Biokineticist for Adjustability at the Olive Branch Therapy Centre on the work they do at the Olive Branch Therapy Centre and on the services they provide to athletes for preventing and rehabilitating sports injuries.

Tthe Olive Branch Therapy Centre is a multidisciplinary therapy centre which provides specialised treatment to people, inspiring them to reach their individual recovery goals and quality of life.