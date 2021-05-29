Tammy Langtry, project manager for the LAPA space for more about the LAPA space and LAPA PAN-AFRICAN ARTIST RESIDENCY applications. The LAPA Residency space is a collaboration initiative curated by the Goethe-Institute and together with VANSA, the Virtual Arts Network South Africa and invites two practicing artists based in South Africa, to become a resident of Brixton to develop new Pan-African artistic trajectories
Bianca Neethling, Director at Elysian Compliance and Risk Management on the importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act in light of the Act coming to effect on July 1, a move that will compel ALL businesses and organisations to protect personal information and prevent it being exposed and disseminated to unauthorised individuals and entities.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on how to take advantage of the Tax Free Savings Account.
Dr Iqbal Karbanee, paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ BabyLine on concerns around child burns in the spirit of Burns Awareness Month and on what to make of their first-of-its kind service in South Africa that offers telephonic-based triage care, has helped to safeguard the health of over 10 000 children.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist on what are cicadas and on what these bugs so rare to see
Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson, Director for the South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance on the implications of working long hours and on what to make of the recent report by International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) which found that Long working hours led to 745,000 deaths from ischemic heart disease and stroke in 2016, a 29 per cent increase since 2000.
Ellory Lloyd (aka Collette Lyons and Paul Vlitos) on the story behind their debut novel together "People Like Her"
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on how to make sure that your family and your home is safe when heating up your home during winter.
Dr Vukosi Marivate, ABSA Chair of Data Science in the Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology (IBIT) at the University of Pretoria on what to make of their Wikimedia Foundation Research Award after being announced the Joint winner of the inaugural 2021 Wikimedia Foundation Research Award of the Year and the future of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.
Design Joburg Collective's Creative Director, Show Director Sandra Barrow for more on the Design Joburg Collective showcase of the latest decor and living trends being held in the Kramerville Design District from 3 to 5 June 2021.