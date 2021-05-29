Heating The Home Safely.

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke Director of SANCDA, Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson says the problem lies in people not knowing when to slow down when it comes to work 30 May 2021 7:33 AM
South Africa records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 963 876 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 30 May 2021 6:49 AM
Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash This follows a multivehicle crash involving five cars and a diesel tanker earlier on Saturday. 29 May 2021 3:17 PM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as 'occupational hazard' Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department's irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlpugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Sri Lanka facing marine disaster from burning ship: official Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are cleaning the beaches of plastic waste and other debris from the s... 29 May 2021 1:43 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Heating The Home Safely.

Heating The Home Safely.

29 May 2021 9:44 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on how to make sure that your family and your home is safe when heating up your home during winter.


The importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act.

30 May 2021 8:14 AM

Bianca Neethling, Director at Elysian Compliance and Risk Management on the importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act in light of the Act coming to effect on July 1, a move that will compel ALL businesses and organisations to protect personal information and prevent it being exposed and disseminated to unauthorised individuals and entities. 

Tax Free Savings Accounts – A must for everyone.

30 May 2021 8:03 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on how to take advantage of the Tax Free Savings Account. 

Burns Awareness Month

30 May 2021 7:56 AM

Dr Iqbal Karbanee, paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ BabyLine on concerns around child burns in the spirit of Burns Awareness Month and on what to make of their first-of-its kind service in South Africa that offers telephonic-based triage care, has helped to safeguard the health of over 10 000 children.

What are Cicadas?

30 May 2021 7:19 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist on what are cicadas and on what these bugs so rare to see

Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke.

30 May 2021 6:53 AM

Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson, Director for the South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance on the implications of working long hours and on what to make of the recent report by International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) which found that Long working hours led to 745,000 deaths from ischemic heart disease and stroke in 2016, a 29 per cent increase since 2000. 

People Like Her by Ellery Lloyd

29 May 2021 10:05 AM

Ellory Lloyd (aka Collette Lyons and Paul Vlitos) on the story behind their debut novel together “People Like Her”

The future of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing

29 May 2021 9:30 AM

Dr Vukosi Marivate, ABSA Chair of Data Science in the Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology (IBIT) at the University of Pretoria on what to make of their Wikimedia Foundation Research Award after being announced the Joint winner of the inaugural 2021 Wikimedia Foundation Research Award of the Year and the future of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing. 

LAPA PAN-AFRICAN ARTIST RESIDENCY applications.

29 May 2021 9:11 AM

Tammy Langtry, project manager for the LAPA space for more about the LAPA space and LAPA PAN-AFRICAN ARTIST RESIDENCY applications. The LAPA Residency space is a collaboration initiative curated by the Goethe-Institute and together with VANSA, the Virtual Arts Network South Africa and invites two practicing artists based in South Africa, to become a resident of Brixton to develop new Pan-African artistic trajectories

Design Joburg Collective event.

29 May 2021 8:59 AM

Design Joburg Collective’s Creative Director, Show Director Sandra Barrow for more on the Design Joburg Collective showcase of the latest decor and living trends being held in the Kramerville Design District from 3 to 5 June 2021. 

Lotto Results: Saturday, 29 May 2021

Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola's Man City to win Champions League final

30 May 2021 8:03 AM

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

29 May 2021 4:34 PM

