Film Review: Jupiter’s Legacy.

Today at 10:35
Kasi2Kasi Queer cinema
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nhlanhla Ndaba, Kasi2Kasi Queer Outreach cinema co-founder
Today at 11:05
Relationships- turning a new page as a widow/widower
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Keitumetse Disemelo - Clinical Psychologist and Author
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
'ConCourt interviews ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates' Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo says there should be no place for politics in the Judicial Service Commission. 4 June 2021 7:51 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,361 new cases and 54 deaths The Health Department says 1,193,352 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 4 June 2021 6:31 AM
'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was... 3 June 2021 12:47 PM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg... 3 June 2021 5:07 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Film Review: Jupiter’s Legacy.

Film Review: Jupiter’s Legacy.

30 May 2021 8:50 AM

Cultural and Entertainment Journalist at City Press, Phumlani S. Langa reviews “Jupiter's Legacy” an American superhero drama television series which premiered on Netflix in May 2021.


DJ Cuppy on career & state of African music.

30 May 2021 6:39 PM

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, on her career, the state of African music and her favourite songs by the African artists at the moment. 

Protecting your mental health at work.

30 May 2021 9:59 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to Protect your mental health at work

Profiling Kojo Baffoe

30 May 2021 9:21 AM

Kojo Baffoe a writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet on life, fatherhood and his debut book ‘Listen to Your Footsteps’ which is said to be an honest and, at times, raw collection of essays from a son, a father, a husband, a brother and a man deeply committed to doing the internal work.

The importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act.

30 May 2021 8:14 AM

Bianca Neethling, Director at Elysian Compliance and Risk Management on the importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act in light of the Act coming to effect on July 1, a move that will compel ALL businesses and organisations to protect personal information and prevent it being exposed and disseminated to unauthorised individuals and entities. 

Tax Free Savings Accounts – A must for everyone.

30 May 2021 8:03 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on how to take advantage of the Tax Free Savings Account. 

Burns Awareness Month

30 May 2021 7:56 AM

Dr Iqbal Karbanee, paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ BabyLine on concerns around child burns in the spirit of Burns Awareness Month and on what to make of their first-of-its kind service in South Africa that offers telephonic-based triage care, has helped to safeguard the health of over 10 000 children.

What are Cicadas?

30 May 2021 7:19 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist on what are cicadas and on what these bugs so rare to see

Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke.

30 May 2021 6:53 AM

Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson, Director for the South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance on the implications of working long hours and on what to make of the recent report by International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) which found that Long working hours led to 745,000 deaths from ischemic heart disease and stroke in 2016, a 29 per cent increase since 2000. 

People Like Her by Ellery Lloyd

29 May 2021 10:05 AM

Ellory Lloyd (aka Collette Lyons and Paul Vlitos) on the story behind their debut novel together “People Like Her”

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

Business Opinion

'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka

Business

'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding

Local

'ConCourt interviews ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates'

Local

Justice for GBV victims a step closer after National Assembly passes 3 bills

4 June 2021 8:22 AM

DA urges Ramaphosa to act against Mkhize over Digital Vibes contract

4 June 2021 8:07 AM

Ramaphosa denies Public Protector Mkhwebane's claims that he was ignoring her

4 June 2021 7:13 AM

