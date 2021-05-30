DJ Cuppy on career & state of African music.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, on her career, the state of African music and her favourite songs by the African artists at the moment.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to Protect your mental health at work
Kojo Baffoe a writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet on life, fatherhood and his debut book 'Listen to Your Footsteps' which is said to be an honest and, at times, raw collection of essays from a son, a father, a husband, a brother and a man deeply committed to doing the internal work.
Cultural and Entertainment Journalist at City Press, Phumlani S. Langa reviews "Jupiter's Legacy" an American superhero drama television series which premiered on Netflix in May 2021.
Bianca Neethling, Director at Elysian Compliance and Risk Management on the importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act in light of the Act coming to effect on July 1, a move that will compel ALL businesses and organisations to protect personal information and prevent it being exposed and disseminated to unauthorised individuals and entities.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on how to take advantage of the Tax Free Savings Account.
Dr Iqbal Karbanee, paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ BabyLine on concerns around child burns in the spirit of Burns Awareness Month and on what to make of their first-of-its kind service in South Africa that offers telephonic-based triage care, has helped to safeguard the health of over 10 000 children.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist on what are cicadas and on what these bugs so rare to see
Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson, Director for the South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance on the implications of working long hours and on what to make of the recent report by International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) which found that Long working hours led to 745,000 deaths from ischemic heart disease and stroke in 2016, a 29 per cent increase since 2000.
Ellory Lloyd (aka Collette Lyons and Paul Vlitos) on the story behind their debut novel together "People Like Her"