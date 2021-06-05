The Covid 3rd wave, vaccines & new Covid variants.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what to make of the imminent National COVID-19 pandemic 3rd wave in SA, Variants of Concern and the National COVID-19 Vaccination progress (or lack thereof).
Makatu Tshivhula, Founder of The Light Candles on the story of how this 22 year old from Soweto went from working at a candle manufacturing factory to owning a company that manufacture and sell premium quality household candles, scented candles, pillar candles and everything candle related.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page reviews the recently refreshed Audi Q2, the all-new Nissan Magnite, which will arrive in Mzansi shortly and the Ford Everest Sport a 7-Seater SUV, said to be in great fuel economy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido takes a cross-continental food trip across Africa care by reviewing the brand new Urban Ethnic food emporium at the Blackheath Pavilion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chantel Van Der Westhuizen, Director of Pure Motion Fitness on what to expect from a barre fitness class and on the health benefits of this hybrid workout class which combines ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, on her career, the state of African music and her favourite songs by the African artists at the moment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to Protect your mental health at workLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kojo Baffoe a writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet on life, fatherhood and his debut book ‘Listen to Your Footsteps’ which is said to be an honest and, at times, raw collection of essays from a son, a father, a husband, a brother and a man deeply committed to doing the internal work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cultural and Entertainment Journalist at City Press, Phumlani S. Langa reviews “Jupiter's Legacy” an American superhero drama television series which premiered on Netflix in May 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca Neethling, Director at Elysian Compliance and Risk Management on the importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act in light of the Act coming to effect on July 1, a move that will compel ALL businesses and organisations to protect personal information and prevent it being exposed and disseminated to unauthorised individuals and entities.LISTEN TO PODCAST