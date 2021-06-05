Makatu Tshivhula’s inspirational entrepreneurial journey.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,668 new cases and 67 deaths The Health Department says 1,266,893 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 June 2021 7:34 AM
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens? Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim. 4 June 2021 5:45 PM
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday. 4 June 2021 3:44 PM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital. 3 June 2021 6:25 PM
'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka Mandla Maleka spoke to Clement Manyathela during a discussion with Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and recently-fired Solly Tshitanga... 3 June 2021 10:42 AM
SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix According to MyBroadband, Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would... 4 June 2021 5:27 PM
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:42 AM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Makatu Tshivhula’s inspirational entrepreneurial journey.

Makatu Tshivhula’s inspirational entrepreneurial journey.

5 June 2021 8:44 AM

Makatu Tshivhula, Founder of The Light Candles on the story of how this 22 year old from Soweto went from working at a candle manufacturing factory to owning a company that manufacture and sell premium quality household candles, scented candles, pillar candles and everything candle related.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

The latest car releases.

5 June 2021 8:31 AM

Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page reviews the recently refreshed Audi Q2, the all-new Nissan Magnite, which will arrive in Mzansi shortly and the Ford Everest Sport a 7-Seater SUV, said to be in great fuel economy.

Urban Ethnic food emporium

5 June 2021 8:16 AM

Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido takes a cross-continental food trip across Africa care by reviewing the brand new Urban Ethnic food emporium at the Blackheath Pavilion. 

The Covid 3rd wave, vaccines & new Covid variants.

5 June 2021 7:22 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what to make of the imminent National COVID-19 pandemic 3rd wave in SA, Variants of Concern and the National COVID-19 Vaccination progress (or lack thereof).

What to expect from a barre fitness class?

5 June 2021 6:52 AM

Chantel Van Der Westhuizen, Director of Pure Motion Fitness on what to expect from a barre fitness class and on the health benefits of this hybrid workout class which combines ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training. 

DJ Cuppy on career & state of African music.

30 May 2021 6:39 PM

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, on her career, the state of African music and her favourite songs by the African artists at the moment. 

Protecting your mental health at work.

30 May 2021 9:59 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to Protect your mental health at work

Profiling Kojo Baffoe

30 May 2021 9:21 AM

Kojo Baffoe a writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet on life, fatherhood and his debut book ‘Listen to Your Footsteps’ which is said to be an honest and, at times, raw collection of essays from a son, a father, a husband, a brother and a man deeply committed to doing the internal work.

Film Review: Jupiter’s Legacy.

30 May 2021 8:50 AM

Cultural and Entertainment Journalist at City Press, Phumlani S. Langa reviews “Jupiter's Legacy” an American superhero drama television series which premiered on Netflix in May 2021.

The importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act.

30 May 2021 8:14 AM

Bianca Neethling, Director at Elysian Compliance and Risk Management on the importance of complying to The Protection of Personal Information Act in light of the Act coming to effect on July 1, a move that will compel ALL businesses and organisations to protect personal information and prevent it being exposed and disseminated to unauthorised individuals and entities. 

Trending

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

Local

NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets

Local

Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

4 June 2021 8:09 PM

Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

4 June 2021 8:06 PM

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

4 June 2021 7:39 PM

