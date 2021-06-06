The challenges faced by NGO’s as funding gets cut.

Keri-Leigh Paschal, Executive trustee of Nation Builder on the challenges faced by the NGO sector and on the role NGO’s play in bringing hope to marginalised communities.
Professional actress, musical director and Afro Soul Sensation, Babalwa Zimbini Makwetu on the released her new single titled "Ndiyehlela"LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the phenomenon of “Survivor’s guilt”, a feeling of guilt because a person survived a life-threatening situation when others did not, It is said to be a common reaction to traumatic events and a symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Award winning actress Masasa Mbangeni who rose to prominence on TV on e.tv’s Scandal on the years with the Soapie, winning the 2021 Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap at the SAFTA’s, and on her latest role as Thamsanqa in the Netflix production “I am All Girls” which premiered a couple of weeks ago.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on some advice on what to do with a financial windfall such as an inheritance or winning the lotto or power ball.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gayle Edmund, Film Critic reviews film Cruella, a 2021 American crime comedy film based on the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Robyn Hills, Programme Head for Food and Trees for Africa and Angela Larkan, Executive Director of Thanda on World Food Safety Day and The importance of grassroots, community-driven initiatives such as food gardens.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Director of the Aquarium at Ushaka Sea World, Tony McEwan on the journey of Dobby the elephant seal which was found beached at Garvies Beach on the Bluff in Durban earlier this year and the reintroduction process of beached seals to the ocean.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wellness expert and Nutritionist, Vanessa De Ascencao on the health benefits of turmeric, this after a study found that a powerful turmeric extract may help protect the brain against a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including aluminium-induced neurotoxicity caused from daily exposure to chemicals in some cookware, cosmetics and medicines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the importance of buying more paint than you need when doing paint work.LISTEN TO PODCAST