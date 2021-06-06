Sustainable food gardens in light of World Food Safety Day

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Harry Mazibuko
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 17:20
Business Unity SA is worried about the impact on SA's economy if Karpowership SA's bid is delayed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : VBS saga - Floyd Shivambu's brother quietly pays back R4.55 million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:49
Why Tick Tock for business in SA is a horrible idea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Thungela Resources lists on the JSE after unbundling from Anglo American
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
July Ndlovu - CEO at Thungela Resources
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Midlife Money Makeover by Kim Potgieter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified Financial Planner and of Midlife Money Makeover
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical director
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rocco De Villiers - Pianist, composer and music director
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units. 7 June 2021 3:21 PM
'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story. 7 June 2021 2:26 PM
What happens to seized assets? And the money? Former asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyr says money can be used to compensate victims of crime or boost law enforcement. 7 June 2021 2:15 PM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning's meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black... 5 June 2021 12:54 PM
Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the Nuclear pow... 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business. 5 June 2021 9:11 AM
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards. 7 June 2021 10:17 AM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
BoredPanda users share 20 ways they use to get some sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 8:56 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri 'disappointed' after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Nigeria government suspends Twitter, users move to VPN The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Buhari that was perceived as offensive. 5 June 2021 10:01 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Sustainable food gardens in light of World Food Safety Day

Sustainable food gardens in light of World Food Safety Day

6 June 2021 8:16 AM

Robyn Hills, Programme Head for Food and Trees for Africa and Angela Larkan, Executive Director of Thanda on World Food Safety Day and The importance of grassroots, community-driven initiatives such as food gardens.

 


Zimbini new release "Ndiyehlela".

6 June 2021 10:06 AM

Professional actress, musical director and Afro Soul Sensation, Babalwa Zimbini Makwetu on the released her new single titled "Ndiyehlela"

Do you have survivor's guilt?

6 June 2021 9:39 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the phenomenon of "Survivor's guilt", a feeling of guilt because a person survived a life-threatening situation when others did not,  It is said to be a common reaction to traumatic events and a symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder. 

Award winning actress Masasa Mbangeni on career, inspirations & latest projects

6 June 2021 9:12 AM

Award winning actress Masasa Mbangeni who rose to prominence on TV on e.tv's Scandal on the years with the Soapie, winning the 2021 Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap at the SAFTA's, and on her latest role as Thamsanqa in the Netflix production "I am All Girls" which premiered a couple of weeks ago.

What to do with a financial windfall.

6 June 2021 8:44 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on some advice on what to do with a financial windfall such as an inheritance or winning the lotto or power ball. 

Film review: Cruella.

6 June 2021 8:26 AM

Gayle Edmund, Film Critic reviews film Cruella, a 2021 American crime comedy film based on the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians. 

The challenges faced by NGO's as funding gets cut.

6 June 2021 7:58 AM

Keri-Leigh Paschal, Executive trustee of Nation Builder on the challenges faced by the NGO sector and on the role NGO's play in bringing hope to marginalised communities. 

Dobby the elephant seal's journey.

6 June 2021 7:12 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Director of the Aquarium at Ushaka Sea World, Tony McEwan on the journey of Dobby the elephant seal which was found beached at Garvies Beach on the Bluff in Durban earlier this year and the reintroduction process of beached seals to the ocean. 

Potent turmeric extract helps protect brain from chemical exposure

6

Wellness expert and Nutritionist, Vanessa De Ascencao on the health benefits of turmeric, this after a study found that a powerful turmeric extract may help protect the brain against a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including aluminium-induced neurotoxicity caused from daily exposure to chemicals in some cookware, cosmetics and medicines. 

Why You Should Buy More Paint Than You Need.

6 June 2021 6:26 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the importance of buying more paint than you need when doing paint work.

Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm

Local

'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'

Local

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Lifestyle Local

She touched many lives: SA still in shock by passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 4:41 PM

TB Joshua’s death a setback for families of 2014 church collapse victims

7 June 2021 4:25 PM

Petitions against amending Firearms Act gain momentum

7 June 2021 3:21 PM

