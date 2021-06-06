Award winning actress Masasa Mbangeni on career, inspirations & latest projects

Award winning actress Masasa Mbangeni who rose to prominence on TV on e.tv’s Scandal on the years with the Soapie, winning the 2021 Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap at the SAFTA’s, and on her latest role as Thamsanqa in the Netflix production “I am All Girls” which premiered a couple of weeks ago.