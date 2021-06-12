The chances of falling pregnant with decuplets & how dangerous is it?

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the chances of falling pregnant with decuplets (10 babies at once) and what are the dangers that comes with being pregnant with multiple children at once are. This after news of a Gauteng-based woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, who is said to have given birth to the world's first decuplets.