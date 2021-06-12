Here’s how the new drunk driving law will affect your car insurance.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EXPLAINER: Takeaways as President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 3 Sale of alcohol for off-site consumption has also been adjusted and is now permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. 15 June 2021 9:08 PM
Ramaphosa moves South Africa to lockdown level 3, four provinces in third wave President Cyril Ramaphosa said since his previous address to the nation just over two weeks ago, the average number of daily new i... 15 June 2021 9:00 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
View all Local
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party o... 15 June 2021 3:54 PM
Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after m... 15 June 2021 12:48 PM
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma. 14 June 2021 5:46 PM
View all Politics
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success' Nthabeleng Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so fa... 15 June 2021 2:56 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Here’s how the new drunk driving law will affect your car insurance.

Here’s how the new drunk driving law will affect your car insurance.

12 June 2021 7:46 AM

Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker takes a look at how the new drunk driving law which comes in effect this month will likely affect motorist’s car insurance. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Profiling Writer & Journalist, Percy Zvomuya

13 June 2021 10:05 AM

Percy Zvomuya, a writer and critic who has written for numerous publications, including Chimurenga, the Mail & Guardian, Moto in Zimbabwe, the Sunday Times and the London Review of Books blog. He is a co-founder of Johannesburg-based writing collective The Con and, in 2014, was one of the judges for the Caine Prize for African Writing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect from The Bioscope in June.

13 June 2021 9:19 AM

Russell Grant, Founder of The Bioscope Independent Cinema at 44 Stanley on the state of Independent Cinema and on what to expect at the Bioscope this month. Russel reviews; Encounters Film Festival, A Pride film festival with the Mexican Studies Center and Comedian Shanray Van Wyk doing his live stand-up comedy show.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does Sustainability look like in the Restaurant business?

13 June 2021 9:16 AM

Co-Founder of Bespokery, Nadia Singh on what does Sustainability look like in the Restaurant business the challenges of sustainable sourcing of produce and the importance of integrating quality ingredients in their meals.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of weak economy on student loans

13 June 2021 7:43 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children of Fire Charity.

13 June 2021 7:41 AM

We profile the Children of Fire Charity with Bronwen Jones, Founder and Director of Children of Fire an Auckland Park-based organisation which initiates medical surgeries for children rescued from casualties for over 20 years

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Malapa Archaeological Museum.

13 June 2021 7:22 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Paleoanthropologist & Research Professor in Human Evolution at Wits, Prof Lee Burger on what to expect at the newly opened Malapa Archeological Museum, A one-hour adventure that takes you from the origins of the region, to the extraordinary discoveries that have shaped our understanding of human origins. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the adolescent brain.

13 June 2021 6:53 AM

Dr Natalie Solomon, Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E for a better understanding of the adolescent brain with the aim of helping parents, teachers and caregivers better understand emotions, thinking and behaviour during this developmental stage, and how to best navigate this territory.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maneo Mohale wins Glenna Luschei Prize for African Poetry award

13 June 2021 6:45 AM

Maneo Mohale, Poet and Author on the State of poetry and being named as the African Poetry Book Fund’s 2020 Glenna Luschei Prize winner for African Poetry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Improve Indoor Air Quality

13 June 2021 6:35 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on some ways to improve your indoor air quality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA entrepreneurs' potential to relieve unemployment

13 June 2021 6:30 AM

Allon Raiz, Founder and CEO of Business incubator Raizcorp takes a look at the role that the South African entrepreneurial ecosystem plays in providing employment in SA. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa moves South Africa to lockdown level 3, four provinces in third wave

Local

‘There are no decuplets’ – Family of 'father' Tebogo Tsotetsi issues statement

Local

Will Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers be enough?

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa announces SA's move to level 3 lockdown

15 June 2021 9:00 PM

Nightclubs shut as DR Congo hit by third COVID-19 wave

15 June 2021 7:43 PM

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application to cross-examine Mokhobo & Carrim denied

15 June 2021 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA