Small Business Check in - Rush Tush

Rushda Moosajee, Entrepreneur. Fitness, Pharma & Founder of Rush Tush
Percy Zvomuya, a writer and critic who has written for numerous publications, including Chimurenga, the Mail & Guardian, Moto in Zimbabwe, the Sunday Times and the London Review of Books blog. He is a co-founder of Johannesburg-based writing collective The Con and, in 2014, was one of the judges for the Caine Prize for African Writing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russell Grant, Founder of The Bioscope Independent Cinema at 44 Stanley on the state of Independent Cinema and on what to expect at the Bioscope this month. Russel reviews; Encounters Film Festival, A Pride film festival with the Mexican Studies Center and Comedian Shanray Van Wyk doing his live stand-up comedy show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Co-Founder of Bespokery, Nadia Singh on what does Sustainability look like in the Restaurant business the challenges of sustainable sourcing of produce and the importance of integrating quality ingredients in their meals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
We profile the Children of Fire Charity with Bronwen Jones, Founder and Director of Children of Fire an Auckland Park-based organisation which initiates medical surgeries for children rescued from casualties for over 20 yearsLISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Paleoanthropologist & Research Professor in Human Evolution at Wits, Prof Lee Burger on what to expect at the newly opened Malapa Archeological Museum, A one-hour adventure that takes you from the origins of the region, to the extraordinary discoveries that have shaped our understanding of human origins.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Natalie Solomon, Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E for a better understanding of the adolescent brain with the aim of helping parents, teachers and caregivers better understand emotions, thinking and behaviour during this developmental stage, and how to best navigate this territory.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Maneo Mohale, Poet and Author on the State of poetry and being named as the African Poetry Book Fund’s 2020 Glenna Luschei Prize winner for African PoetryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on some ways to improve your indoor air qualityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Allon Raiz, Founder and CEO of Business incubator Raizcorp takes a look at the role that the South African entrepreneurial ecosystem plays in providing employment in SA.