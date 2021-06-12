Losses as a result of loadshedding & How to protect your possession

If you live in Gauteng you would know that Load shedding is back with a vengeance as this past week Eskom announced that the country is moving from Stage 2 to Stage 4 to ensure stability of the national grid. With no indication as to when the constrained capacity will ease up, consumers are being urged to take urgent action to ensure that they do not suffer losses as a result of rolling blackouts.

To speak on threats facing consumers due to the blackouts, including a risk of fire and equipment failure. Christelle Colman says that maintenance of electrical equipment, such as alarms, generators and inverters, should take top priority in light of continued power cuts.