Profiling Writer & Journalist, Percy Zvomuya

Today at 14:35 Masterclass on creativity with Phala O Phala continues..... The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Phala Ookeditse Phala - Animateur at The Centre for the Less Good Idea and as co-curator of the Seas

Today at 15:10 EWN: LGBTI people hold a march in KZN following the killing of Anele Bhengu Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:20 Tackling youth unemployment: What works, what doesn't Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg

Today at 15:50 young leader rises in the space of technology Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:10 Hustling to make ends meet Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director

Today at 16:20 Young South African businessman Andries Levi Pretorius has helped grow some of the largest real estate companies in the world Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Andries Levi Pretorius - Founder of We Buy Prop

Today at 17:20 The US president, Joe Biden, is due to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Geneva Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

simon marks

Today at 18:09 Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Pali Lehohla

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

Today at 18:39 ZOOM : SA entrepreneurs' potential to relieve unemployment The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp

Today at 18:48 Young farmers trying to reach commercial statuses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sinelizwi Fakade - CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Corner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

