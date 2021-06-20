The death of Kenyan lion Scarface & Poachers Snares.

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Marilet Louw, from The Down to the Wire project speak to Nikolau Bauer on the death of Kenyan lion Scarface and looks at concerns around Poachers Snares to wildlife and the work at The Down to the Wire project, an organization inspired by the lack of awareness of snaring in general and the effects it has on wildlife.