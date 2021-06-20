Updating your financial plan this Father’s day.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of updating your financial plan and being mindful of the essential provisions that need to be in place to protect you and the family this father’s day.
Dr Goodman Jezile, Soil, Climate & Water Scientist at Agricultural Research Council on the importance of soil testing for farmers and the Agricultural Research Council’s mobile Soil testing lab program and on how the program intends on assisting rural farmers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist at Wits for a better understanding on the mental health of the NPO sector, this after the NPOwer Mental Health Support Programmes Survey found alarming rates of psychological distress and risk for mental illness within Non-Profit organisations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Marilet Louw, from The Down to the Wire project speak to Nikolau Bauer on the death of Kenyan lion Scarface and looks at concerns around Poachers Snares to wildlife and the work at The Down to the Wire project, an organization inspired by the lack of awareness of snaring in general and the effects it has on wildlife.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist with special interest in Chronic Pain and Health & Wellness on all things you need to know about gout and & how you can naturally treat gout.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what to make of a new study which found a link between Covid-19 and Alzheimer's-like brain impairment identified.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Co-Authors of Rogues' Gallery, Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall on what to make of this Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC. The book reflects on Dodgy dealings have been a national pastime for as long as South African history has been written down, as Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall show in Cecil Rhodes’ race to win votesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on some of the considerations in making sure that you buy the Best Bunk Beds for ToddlersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Melanie Hawken - Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa on the findings of the recent study by Lionesses of Africa (a network of women entrepreneurs) on the resilience of women entrepreneurs during COVID, documents interesting insights which show the significant role in which women entrepreneurs play in creating and retaining jobs, while building sustainable businesses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
National Arts Festival CEO, Monica Newton on what to expect from the 2021 National Arts FestivalLISTEN TO PODCAST