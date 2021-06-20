Widespread profile interview with Gayton McKenzie

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
There is no law that directly deals with parental alienation - Attorney Nickolaus Bauer speaks to attorney at Theron & Theron Attorneys, Shando Theron about what the law says about parental alienation. 20 June 2021 3:39 PM
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19 A statement from the mayor’s office said on Sunday that Makhubo was in self-quarantine. 20 June 2021 3:23 PM
'Children become collateral damage in parental alienation' Nickolaus Bauer speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about the impact of parental alienation on children. 20 June 2021 3:20 PM
View all Local
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Young duo making waves with E&T Minerals in the mining sector In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries. 19 June 2021 1:03 PM
Meet Nondumiso Mabaso founder of SIGA Sneaker In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries. 19 June 2021 11:47 AM
Study finds 90% of women entrepreneurs are driven by job creation Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa Melanie Hawken gives insights on the study they conducted on women entrepreneurs. 19 June 2021 11:10 AM
View all Business
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
View all Africa
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Widespread profile interview with Gayton McKenzie

Widespread profile interview with Gayton McKenzie

20 June 2021 9:13 AM

Businessman, Author & Patriotic Alliance President, Gayton McKenzie on his life story and how turned his life around, his business endeavours, some of the lessons he learned from his past mistakes and his political ambitions for the Patriotic Alliance in the upcoming local elections. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

What the law says around Parental Alienation

20 June 2021 9:55 AM

Attorney at Theron & Theron Attorneys, Shando Theron on the legal ramifications in an instance of Parental alienation. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of Parental alienation to children.

20 June 2021 9:51 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the phenomenon of Parental alienation syndrome and on the impact of Parental alienation to a child.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film Review: Fatherhood on Netflix starring - Kevin Hart.

20 June 2021 8:43 AM

Gayle Edmund, Film Critic reviews Fatherhood, a Netflix production starring Kevin Hart. An Inspired by a true story widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mobile Soil testing lab on a mission to rescue rural farmers.

20 June 2021 8:03 AM

Dr Goodman Jezile, Soil, Climate & Water Scientist at Agricultural Research Council on the importance of soil testing for farmers and the Agricultural Research Council’s mobile Soil testing lab program and on how the program intends on assisting rural farmers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Updating your financial plan this Father’s day.

20 June 2021 7:52 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of updating your financial plan and being mindful of the essential provisions that need to be in place to protect you and the family this father’s day.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding on the mental health of the NPO sector during the Pandemic.

20 June 2021 7:48 AM

Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist at Wits for a better understanding on the mental health of the NPO sector, this after the NPOwer Mental Health Support Programmes Survey found alarming rates of psychological distress and risk for mental illness within Non-Profit organisations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The death of Kenyan lion Scarface & Poachers Snares.

20 June 2021 7:11 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Marilet Louw, from The Down to the Wire project speak to Nikolau Bauer on the death of Kenyan lion Scarface and looks at concerns around Poachers Snares to wildlife and the work at The Down to the Wire project, an organization inspired by the lack of awareness of snaring in general and the effects it has on wildlife.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All you need to know about Gout treatment.

20 June 2021 6:54 AM

Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist with special interest in Chronic Pain and Health & Wellness on all things you need to know about gout and & how you can naturally treat gout. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Link between Covid-19 & Alzheimer's-like brain impairment identified.

19 June 2021 10:54 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what to make of a new study which found a link between Covid-19 and Alzheimer's-like brain impairment identified. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19

Local

Officials extinguish blaze at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Local

'Children become collateral damage in parental alienation'

Local

EWN Highlights

Experts find KZN ‘diamonds’ are quartz crystals

20 June 2021 7:18 PM

WC govt confident it's ready to tackle latest COVID surge

20 June 2021 4:06 PM

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19

20 June 2021 3:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA