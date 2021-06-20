What the law says around Parental Alienation

Attorney at Theron & Theron Attorneys, Shando Theron on the legal ramifications in an instance of Parental alienation.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the phenomenon of Parental alienation syndrome and on the impact of Parental alienation to a child.
Businessman, Author & Patriotic Alliance President, Gayton McKenzie on his life story and how turned his life around, his business endeavours, some of the lessons he learned from his past mistakes and his political ambitions for the Patriotic Alliance in the upcoming local elections.
Gayle Edmund, Film Critic reviews Fatherhood, a Netflix production starring Kevin Hart. An Inspired by a true story widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own.
Dr Goodman Jezile, Soil, Climate & Water Scientist at Agricultural Research Council on the importance of soil testing for farmers and the Agricultural Research Council's mobile Soil testing lab program and on how the program intends on assisting rural farmers.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of updating your financial plan and being mindful of the essential provisions that need to be in place to protect you and the family this father's day.
Dr Andrew Kim, Biological Anthropologist at Wits for a better understanding on the mental health of the NPO sector, this after the NPOwer Mental Health Support Programmes Survey found alarming rates of psychological distress and risk for mental illness within Non-Profit organisations.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Marilet Louw, from The Down to the Wire project speak to Nikolau Bauer on the death of Kenyan lion Scarface and looks at concerns around Poachers Snares to wildlife and the work at The Down to the Wire project, an organization inspired by the lack of awareness of snaring in general and the effects it has on wildlife.
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist with special interest in Chronic Pain and Health & Wellness on all things you need to know about gout and & how you can naturally treat gout.
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on what to make of a new study which found a link between Covid-19 and Alzheimer's-like brain impairment identified.