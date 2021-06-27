How to pay off bonded property in just seven years.

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Zondo welcomes Zuma's 15-month sentence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Today at 17:20
Trump heads to US-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
State failure forces Rio Tinto to declare a force majeure
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Business Unity SA's plea to government to continue with TERs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:48
Felbridge exports SA's commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leslie Zettler - CEO of Felbridge
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual looks at what POPI was supposed to do and how it came to be overused.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Credit card statements and minimum payments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Behrmann - CEO and Founder at Payflex
Latest Local
'A never-ending story': SA's doctors suffering emotional strain during 3rd wave Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at South African Medical Association (SAMA),... 30 June 2021 4:27 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law The Deputy Chief Justice on Wednesday addressed a rare media briefing a day after the judgment was handed down by the Constitutio... 30 June 2021 12:24 PM
WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on the commission's work, Zuma's ConCourt ruling He is also answering questions on the Constitutional Court judgment on former President Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court. 30 June 2021 11:34 AM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudenti... 30 June 2021 11:33 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 8:31 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling. 29 June 2021 7:09 PM
How to pay off bonded property in just seven years.

How to pay off bonded property in just seven years.

27 June 2021 7:35 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner give tips on how to pay off bonded property in a shorter time span than the one agreed on with the bank. 


#BasslineVirtual shows series Bassline beats Covid-19 and goes virtual.

27 June 2021 10:03 AM

Alternative Soul Singer, Moonga K on what expect from the Bassline Virtual music shows hosted every Saturday night in the month of July. 

Inappropriate crushes and How to navigate these in the workplace.

27 June 2021 9:37 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on dealing with Inappropriate crushes and on how to navigate these in the workplace.  

Individuals doing great work in Youth advocacy

27 June 2021 9:21 AM

Kristal Duncan-Williams, The Project Lead at Youth Capital, a youth-led advocacy campaign to reduce youth unemployment and Dr Athambile Masola, Founder of Asinakuthula Collective, Literary scholar writer, researcher and teacher at the University of Pretoria, discussing issues facing youth in 2021 and on the importance of youth participation in every phase of governance and the importance of creating evaluation frameworks which reviews youth programmes.  

WITS’ innovation for powering homes without electricity will launch in June.

27 June 2021 8:59 AM

Dorian Wrigley, CEO of PeCo Power on what the innovative, plug-and-play solar unit born from WITS University and PeCo Power to electrify homes that don’t have electricity and how this can benefit the off-grid rural and peri-urban market. 

Film review: The United States vs Billie Holiday.

27 June 2021 8:05 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews The United States vs Billie Holiday, Inspired by her life story, the film intimately examines her struggles with addiction, fame and heart-breaking love.

SOS Children’s Villages commemorates Child Protection Week.

27 June 2021 7:29 AM

Patrick Kulati, National Director- SOS Children’s Villages on the work of SOS Children’s Villages and the importance of a continued and focused efforts to observe, protect and promote the rights of all children at all times, as articulated in the Children's Act of 2005. 

Ocean Conservation Namibia on the level of ocean pollution.

27 June 2021 7:19 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Conservationist & Founder of Ocean Conservation Namibia, Naude Dreyer on the level of pollution in the ocean and how on the pollution affects seals and other wild animals.

MEASURE HOW “TOUGH” YOU ARE WITH WORLD FIRST DNA TEST.

27 June 2021 7:10 AM

Executive Life Coach from Success Coaching, Jason Bernic help make sense of A new DNA test recently launched which measures how tough people are, how they cope with stress this world first DNA test and how it is done and what it tests in one's DNA.  and to talk about resilience itself, why we need it and how to grow it. 

 

Ethnikids virtual live reading of Zulaikha Patel’s 'My Coily Crowny Hair'

26 June 2021 10:04 AM

Anti-racism & social-justice activist, now author of 'My Coily Crowny Hair' on her activism, her new book 'My Coily Crowny Hair' and on today’s virtual live reading event in partnership with Ethnikids.  

Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma

Politics Local

'Much like load shedding, lockdowns are going to be a feature of our lives'

Local

'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law

Politics Local

Jacob Zuma receiving worse treatment than apartheid leaders, says brother Khanya

30 June 2021 4:14 PM

eSwatini residents concerned about food, money amid continuing protests

30 June 2021 4:03 PM

2 suspects en route to Lesotho kill Free State police officer

30 June 2021 3:20 PM

