Film review: The United States vs Billie Holiday.

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews The United States vs Billie Holiday, Inspired by her life story, the film intimately examines her struggles with addiction, fame and heart-breaking love.
Alternative Soul Singer, Moonga K on what expect from the Bassline Virtual music shows hosted every Saturday night in the month of July.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on dealing with Inappropriate crushes and on how to navigate these in the workplace.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kristal Duncan-Williams, The Project Lead at Youth Capital, a youth-led advocacy campaign to reduce youth unemployment and Dr Athambile Masola, Founder of Asinakuthula Collective, Literary scholar writer, researcher and teacher at the University of Pretoria, discussing issues facing youth in 2021 and on the importance of youth participation in every phase of governance and the importance of creating evaluation frameworks which reviews youth programmes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dorian Wrigley, CEO of PeCo Power on what the innovative, plug-and-play solar unit born from WITS University and PeCo Power to electrify homes that don’t have electricity and how this can benefit the off-grid rural and peri-urban market.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner give tips on how to pay off bonded property in a shorter time span than the one agreed on with the bank.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Patrick Kulati, National Director- SOS Children’s Villages on the work of SOS Children’s Villages and the importance of a continued and focused efforts to observe, protect and promote the rights of all children at all times, as articulated in the Children's Act of 2005.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Conservationist & Founder of Ocean Conservation Namibia, Naude Dreyer on the level of pollution in the ocean and how on the pollution affects seals and other wild animals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Executive Life Coach from Success Coaching, Jason Bernic help make sense of A new DNA test recently launched which measures how tough people are, how they cope with stress this world first DNA test and how it is done and what it tests in one's DNA. and to talk about resilience itself, why we need it and how to grow it.
Anti-racism & social-justice activist, now author of 'My Coily Crowny Hair' on her activism, her new book 'My Coily Crowny Hair' and on today’s virtual live reading event in partnership with Ethnikids.LISTEN TO PODCAST