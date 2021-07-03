The life & times of Prof Bhekizizwe Peterson.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
ZOOMM Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
COVID-19: SA records 15,501 new cases and 457 deaths The Health Department says 3,631,102 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 7 July 2021 6:40 AM
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent... 6 July 2021 11:17 AM
WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zu... 6 July 2021 9:48 AM
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products. 6 July 2021 8:18 PM
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita). 6 July 2021 7:28 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
The life & times of Prof Bhekizizwe Peterson.

The life & times of Prof Bhekizizwe Peterson.

3 July 2021 9:23 AM

Dr Khwezi Mkhize, Senior Lecturer at Wits department of African Literatures reflects on the life and times of Award-winning screenwriter and producer, literary critic Prof Bhekizizwe Peterson who was laid to rest 2 weeks ago.  


2021 Standard Bank Jazz Festival.

4 July 2021 10:05 AM

Singer& songwriter, Lira on what to expect at 2021 Standard Bank Jazz Festival which presents a fresh way of Bringing the Jazz Closer during the Virtual National Arts Festival Online, the Festival will broadcast a selection of specially selected jazz performances during the National Arts Festival Online from the 8th – 31st July 2021.

Should I disclose my depression to my employers?

4 July 2021 9:40 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the difficulty of whether to disclose your Depression or any mental health condition at work or to your employers.

Xolisa Dyeshana selected for Adweek's 2021 Creative 100 list

4 July 2021 9:15 AM

This morning we profile Xolisa Dyeshana, Creative Chief Officer at Joe Public United who was recently selected and honoured globally on Adweek's 2021 Creative 100 list along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Nas, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade for their contribution to artistic industry. 

Film review: Katla a Netflix drama series.

4 July 2021 8:55 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Katla a Netflix drama series, A Bizarre Exploration Of Grief And Regret. 

SA agribusiness confidence at its highest level on record

4 July 2021 8:38 AM

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Agribusiness on what to make of the second quarter of the 2021 Agribusiness Confidence Index, which reached 75 points from 64 points in the previous quarter, its highest level on record.

2021 edition of the #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.

4 July 2021 7:36 AM

Founding member of Chefs with Compassion, Caroline McCann for more on their 2021 edition of the #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge. Chefs with Compassion is a food rescue movement that was started at the beginning of lockdown last year and has delivered over 1,8 million meals by rescuing food that would otherwise go to waste. 

Busting some myths around mortgages.

4 July 2021 7:29 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner busts some myths around mortgage bonds, how you get labelled as a high risk and does playing lotto or Powerball on your banking App work against you when applying for mortgage. 

A Practical Guide to Managing Invasive Alien Plants Handbook 2021.

4 July 2021 7:10 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Chris Martens, Co-author of WWF SA’s Practical Guide to Managing Invasive Alien Plants 2021 handbook and a member of the Fynbos Trust review this handbook and discuss the principles on alien clearing. 

Book review: The School Gates by Fiona Snyckers.

3 July 2021 10:06 AM

Fiona Snyckers, Author reviews her latest book “The School Gates” a hilarious novel which opens the gates on a world of private school privilege.

When Is It Time To Upgrade Your Kitchen Appliances?

3 July 2021 9:49 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the right time to Upgrade your Kitchen Appliances. 

No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney

They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister

Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract

Mabe: MKMVA's defiance aims to give an impression of a crisis within ANC

7 July 2021 6:56 AM

Failure of Libya talks endangers December vote, analysts warn

7 July 2021 6:19 AM

Sydney extends virus lockdown as Delta cluster grows

7 July 2021 6:03 AM

