2021 edition of the #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.

Founding member of Chefs with Compassion, Caroline McCann for more on their 2021 edition of the #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge. Chefs with Compassion is a food rescue movement that was started at the beginning of lockdown last year and has delivered over 1,8 million meals by rescuing food that would otherwise go to waste.