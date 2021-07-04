Film review: Katla a Netflix drama series.

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Katla a Netflix drama series, A Bizarre Exploration Of Grief And Regret.
Singer& songwriter, Lira on what to expect at 2021 Standard Bank Jazz Festival which presents a fresh way of Bringing the Jazz Closer during the Virtual National Arts Festival Online, the Festival will broadcast a selection of specially selected jazz performances during the National Arts Festival Online from the 8th – 31st July 2021.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the difficulty of whether to disclose your Depression or any mental health condition at work or to your employers.
This morning we profile Xolisa Dyeshana, Creative Chief Officer at Joe Public United who was recently selected and honoured globally on Adweek's 2021 Creative 100 list along with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Nas, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade for their contribution to artistic industry.
Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Agribusiness on what to make of the second quarter of the 2021 Agribusiness Confidence Index, which reached 75 points from 64 points in the previous quarter, its highest level on record.
Founding member of Chefs with Compassion, Caroline McCann for more on their 2021 edition of the #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge. Chefs with Compassion is a food rescue movement that was started at the beginning of lockdown last year and has delivered over 1,8 million meals by rescuing food that would otherwise go to waste.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner busts some myths around mortgage bonds, how you get labelled as a high risk and does playing lotto or Powerball on your banking App work against you when applying for mortgage.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Chris Martens, Co-author of WWF SA's Practical Guide to Managing Invasive Alien Plants 2021 handbook and a member of the Fynbos Trust review this handbook and discuss the principles on alien clearing.
Fiona Snyckers, Author reviews her latest book "The School Gates" a hilarious novel which opens the gates on a world of private school privilege.
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the right time to Upgrade your Kitchen Appliances.