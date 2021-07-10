Virtual book club discussion of Exhale by A HOLAAFRICA

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
Potchefstroom laid the foundation for the person I am today - with Boity Thulo Media personality Boity Thulo says the groundedness and authenticity of her hometown are what she loves most about Potchefstroom. 20 July 2021 5:26 PM
Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Health Department has no specific date on when the J&J vaccine will... 20 July 2021 4:55 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed th... 20 July 2021 3:13 PM
Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not d... 20 July 2021 2:24 PM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Virtual book club discussion of Exhale by A HOLAAFRICA

Virtual book club discussion of Exhale by A HOLAAFRICA

10 July 2021 10:04 AM

Publisher & Head of Blackbird Books, Thabiso Mahlape on Bookworms Book Club on their virtual book club discussion of Exhale by A HOLAAFRICA! this afternoon at 2:00 in partnership with CNA and also reviews Invisible Strings by Naledi Mashishi. 


Reflecting on the Life of Tsepo Tshola & Steve kekana.

18 July 2021 9:51 AM

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse reflecting on the Life and times of legendary jazz musicians Tsepo Tshola & Steve kekana.

 

How To Talk To Your Children About Violence & Protests.

18 July 2021 9:34 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on How to talk to your children about the protests & violence happening in South Africa.

Profiling Founder of The Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

18 July 2021 9:05 AM

Founder of The Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on his excellent contribution through the Gift of the Givers Foundation to humanitarian aid in South Africa and humanitarian relief missions in various countries.

5 great escapism films for this week.

18 July 2021 8:18 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes us through her 5 great escapism films following the traumatic week we had.

How corporate SA can make a difference this Mandela Day

18 July 2021 7:52 AM

German More - MAMAS Alliance Fundraising manager on how corporates and the private sector can collaborate with and help this Mandela day, especially given the impact that the riots and looting have had on certain NGOs particularly in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.

 

Ponzi Schemes thrive in an ailing economy….

18 July 2021 7:42 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on how Ponzi Schemes are directly related to the financial pressures that are induced by our ailing economy and on how you can protect yourself from ponzi schemes.

Vitality partners with Nelson Mandela Foundation to fight hunger.

18 July 2021 7:24 AM

James Vos, Head of Discovery Vitality’s MoveToGive initiative on Discovery Vitality partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to fight hunger this Mandela Month. The Foundation launched the #Each1Feed1 initiative in response to the devastating effects of COVID-19 on already vulnerable communities.

 

Pocket Guide Mushrooms of South Africa 2021 Edition.

18 July 2021 6:51 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Author and Mycologist, Dr. Marieka Gryzenhout on what to expect from the latest edition of the Pocket Guide Mushrooms of South Africa and on all you need to know about mushrooms in general.

10 Realistic Ways to Eat Less Processed Food.

18 July 2021 6:42 AM

Personal Trainer & Certified Nutritionist, Fulufhelo Siphuma on the health benefits of reducing your intake of highly processed foods which is said to be one of the most effective ways to improve your health and enhance the quality of your diet.

Book review: The Library of the Dead by T.L Huchu

17 July 2021 10:15 AM

Tendai Huchu - author of The Library of the Dead on what to expect from his first installment of the Edinburgh Nights series, The Library of the Dead, which is said to be a kaleidoscopic adventure that melds the phantasmagoric with the mundane.

WC gov deploys more resources to parts of CT due to ongoing taxi violence

20 July 2021 8:41 PM

Mali interim leader says he's 'well' after assassination attempt

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

