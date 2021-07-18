Reflecting on the Life of Tsepo Tshola & Steve kekana.

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse reflecting on the Life and times of legendary jazz musicians Tsepo Tshola & Steve kekana.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on How to talk to your children about the protests & violence happening in South Africa.
Founder of The Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on his excellent contribution through the Gift of the Givers Foundation to humanitarian aid in South Africa and humanitarian relief missions in various countries.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds takes us through her 5 great escapism films following the traumatic week we had.
German More - MAMAS Alliance Fundraising manager on how corporates and the private sector can collaborate with and help this Mandela day, especially given the impact that the riots and looting have had on certain NGOs particularly in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on how Ponzi Schemes are directly related to the financial pressures that are induced by our ailing economy and on how you can protect yourself from ponzi schemes.
James Vos, Head of Discovery Vitality’s MoveToGive initiative on Discovery Vitality partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to fight hunger this Mandela Month. The Foundation launched the #Each1Feed1 initiative in response to the devastating effects of COVID-19 on already vulnerable communities.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Author and Mycologist, Dr. Marieka Gryzenhout on what to expect from the latest edition of the Pocket Guide Mushrooms of South Africa and on all you need to know about mushrooms in general.
Personal Trainer & Certified Nutritionist, Fulufhelo Siphuma on the health benefits of reducing your intake of highly processed foods which is said to be one of the most effective ways to improve your health and enhance the quality of your diet.
Tendai Huchu - author of The Library of the Dead on what to expect from his first installment of the Edinburgh Nights series, The Library of the Dead, which is said to be a kaleidoscopic adventure that melds the phantasmagoric with the mundane.