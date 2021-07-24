South African payment default on the rise

Resident motoring expert, Warren Tucker discusses South African payment defaults rising with the knock-on effects of COVID-19 and what conversation people should have with the banks.
Award-winning musician, Ndabo Zulu discussed what inspired him to become a trumpeter and the inspiration behind his debut album 'Queen Nandi: The African Symphony' which features artists like Nduduzo Makhathini, Zoe Modiga, Siya Charles, Martin Nodeland among many others.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advice on how to deal with overly dependent adult children who tend to emotionally and financially drain their parents.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jewellery designer, gemologist and entrepreneur, Kirsten Goss spoke of what inspired her to create an independent jewellery company that has dedicated and loyal clients both locally and globally including Nicole Scherzinger, Miranda Kerr, and Thebe Magugu to name a few.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds discussed her top 10 sports-related movies in light of the Tokyo OlympicsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Senior Agriculture Economist at FNB, Paul Makube explained how the European Green Deal could see a drastic reduction in food imports to the region which could impact the South African fresh produce industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse discussed how interest rates affect how you pay off debts and the need to invest in assets that are above the rate of inflation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rays of hope CEO, Sihle Mooi discusses the impact of the looting which took place in Alexandra two weeks ago has had on the community and how the organisation is coping.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Co-Founder and CEO at Wild Earth, Graham Wallington, and CSI and Conservationist Tim Neary discuss 'WildEarth'a broadcasting company that shows the wildlife in Africa and the United Kingdom, for those who enjoy nature.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fitness expert, Lisa Raleigh discusses how rebounding has grown exponentially over lockdown and the importance to let the body recover from exercising sometimes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author and artist, Shubnum Khan gave more insight on her newly released book 'How I accidentally became a global stock photo' and shared books she enjoyed reading during the lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST