Interest rates and how they affect us

Today at 10:35
Toxic Positivity
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N
Today at 11:05
Sex focus-Fantasizing about someone else when in bed with your partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welsh, intimacy coach
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
'Tiger Brands should've sat down with us about listeriosis compensation package' South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands is not willing to go to trial without knowing whe... 29 July 2021 6:44 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
I don't measure success by money or how many cars I'm driving - DJ Oskido The legendary producer and businessman says what excites him most is taking unknown artists and grooming them. 29 July 2021 2:34 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Interest rates and how they affect us

Interest rates and how they affect us

25 July 2021 7:40 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse discussed how interest rates affect how you pay off debts and the need to invest in assets that are above the rate of inflation.


Music Corner with award-winning musician Ndabo Zulu

25 July 2021 10:11 AM

Award-winning musician, Ndabo Zulu discussed what inspired him to become a trumpeter and the inspiration behind his debut album 'Queen Nandi: The African Symphony' which features artists like Nduduzo Makhathini, Zoe Modiga, Siya Charles, Martin Nodeland among many others.

What are the terms and conditions of assisting an adult child?

25 July 2021 9:38 AM

Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advice on how to deal with overly dependent adult children who tend to emotionally and financially drain their parents.

Profile Interview: Jewellery designer, gemologist and entrepreneur Kirsten Goss

25 July 2021 9:15 AM

Jewellery designer, gemologist and entrepreneur, Kirsten Goss spoke of what inspired her to create an independent jewellery company that has dedicated and loyal clients both locally and globally including Nicole Scherzinger, Miranda Kerr, and Thebe Magugu to name a few.

Top 10 sports movies to watch

25 July 2021 8:17 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds discussed her top 10 sports-related movies in light of the Tokyo Olympics

European Green Deal could affect South Africa's fresh produce industry

25 July 2021 8:00 AM

Senior Agriculture Economist at FNB, Paul Makube explained how the European Green Deal could see a drastic reduction in food imports to the region which could impact the South African fresh produce industry.

Acts of kindness: Rays of Hope

25 July 2021 7:30 AM

Rays of hope CEO, Sihle Mooi discusses the impact of the looting which took place in Alexandra two weeks ago has had on the community and how the organisation is coping.

Authentic experiences in nature

25 July 2021 7:05 AM

Co-Founder and CEO at Wild Earth, Graham Wallington, and CSI and Conservationist  Tim Neary discuss 'WildEarth'a broadcasting company that shows the wildlife in Africa and the United Kingdom, for those who enjoy nature.

Has rebound exercise become popular over lockdown?

25 July 2021 6:42 AM

Fitness expert, Lisa Raleigh discusses how rebounding has grown exponentially over lockdown and the importance to let the body recover from exercising sometimes.

Book review with author and artist Shubnum Khan

24 July 2021 10:04 AM

Author and artist, Shubnum Khan gave more insight on her newly released book 'How I accidentally became a global stock photo' and shared books she enjoyed reading during the lockdown.

