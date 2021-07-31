UCT to launch online private high school, with first intake in 2022

KZN's shining star Lungi Naidoo, has released her afrobeat-infused single "Feel Good", off of her upcoming EP due for release later this year. You may remember her for the epic collaboration she did with Black Coffee for a track titled "Falling" in 2016 and Hawu Lami in 2019. Lungi is back after a long break from the industry with her new single “Feel Good”, produced by Guilty Beatz- famously known working with the likes of Mr Eazi, Sarkodie and worked with Beyonce on The Lion King Album.

arrow_forward