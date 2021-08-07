The benefits of Squats and the right way to do them.

KZN's shining star Lungi Naidoo, has released her afrobeat-infused single "Feel Good", off of her upcoming EP due for release later this year. You may remember her for the epic collaboration she did with Black Coffee for a track titled "Falling" in 2016 and Hawu Lami in 2019. Lungi is back after a long break from the industry with her new single “Feel Good”, produced by Guilty Beatz- famously known working with the likes of Mr Eazi, Sarkodie and worked with Beyonce on The Lion King Album.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on what is gained or lost by hiding one's feelings? Whether a selfless person pay a cost for keeping their true feelings hidden?
Founder & Chief Executive Officer of GirlCode, Zandile Mkwanazi who advocates for the inclusion of young women in the 4th industrial revolutions. Zandile founded GirlCode – a nonprofit organisation empowering girls and women through technology, is on a mission to address gender disparity in the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector and aims to teach 10 million girls how to code in 10 years.
Independent TV critic, Writer and Journalist, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of this legal action by Scarlett Johansson against Disney used the Black Widow film to lure people to its streaming service, juicing its stock price at the expense of her, while her bonus was tied to box-office sales.
Caro Tapson, Founder of Seedling Stokvel takes a look at all you need to know about Gardening in August.
In light of National Women's Day tomorrow, Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse would like to like to interrogate how Women are on the back foot with financial planning.
Linda Ngozwana, Aeronautical engineer & Member of the Girls Fly Programme in Africa Foundation on the participation of young women STEM careers, the spotlight on Aeronautical Engineering as a career option and on her involvement with the work by the Girls Fly Programme in Africa Foundation.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Craig Hay, Southern African Wildlife Trafficking Hub Lead with WWF on developments this space and also talk about WWF's involvement with an international group called Universal Ranger Support Alliance as many of the issues rangers face.
Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at UCT interrogates the effects the pandemic has had on our sleep patterns or "coronasomnia" and the reason people have reported bizarre dreams and heightened insomnia since Covid hit South African shores.
Actress, Comedian and the founder and managing director of the Jittery Citizens on the art of improvisation, comedy and reviews 2 of her favourite reads at the moment.